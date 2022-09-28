MAP Digital Shortlisted for Pair of 2022 Event Technology Awards

Recognition reflects MAP Digital as leader in hybrid event platforms and conference technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / MAP Digital Inc. , the only complete conference cloud platform and events designer readymade for Events 3.0, today announced that it has been shortlisted for two Event Technology Awards : Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production (over 1,000 attendees) and Best Conference Technology (over 10,000 attendees). The Event Technology Awards have recognized the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry for a decade.

This recognition reflects MAP Digital's position as a leading provider of hybrid event technology. As companies continue to adjust to a transformed events industry and attendees are split between in-person and virtual, MAP Digital's hybrid-native team has provided guidance, expertise, and results for clients across a variety of industries. Particular successes from the past year include helping the world's largest global investment banking conference shift from an in-person event (as initially planned) to fully virtual, within the space of a month. [View the case study .]

"Being a finalist for two Event Technology Awards is a testament to the hard work of our team and the unique platform we've built," said MAP Digital CEO Mary Ann Pierce. "It is an honor to have the process, platform, and people we've developed be recognized. The Events 3.0 era is here and we're ready to help clients successfully navigate it."

MAP Digital specializes in Events 3.0: events-as-community and content marketing engines with its integrated event platform, MetaMeetings. Supported by proven processes and an experienced team, MetaMeetings is an enterprise-grade, all-in-one Software-as-a-Service platform that helps deliver high-performance events from start to finish. The company's Open API empowers clients and partners to produce live webcasting, attendee badging with RFID, agenda signage, and interactive, content-rich conference websites from a single dashboard. MAP Digital also helps clients transform their events into content marketing engines by repurposing content and distributing it to new audiences.

The Event Technology Award winners will be announced on November 16, during a ceremony at the Event Tech Live conference. To see the full list of 2022 award finalists, visit the Event Technology Awards website .

