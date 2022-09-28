NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: SkandiaBanken AB

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash Fixed Income membership of SkandiaBanken AB. The membership will expire as of September 30th, 2022. SkandiaBanken AB has traded with member ID ST SBN in Genium INET Trading System. Member: SkandiaBanken AB Genium INET ID: ST SBN Last day of trading: 29th of September, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg on telephone +46 734 49 6633. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1092064