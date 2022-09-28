Anzeige
28.09.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: SkandiaBanken AB

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash Fixed
Income membership of SkandiaBanken AB. The membership will expire as of
September 30th, 2022. 

SkandiaBanken AB has traded with member ID ST SBN in Genium INET Trading System.

Member: SkandiaBanken AB

Genium INET ID: ST SBN

Last day of trading: 29th of September, 2022



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica
Nordberg on telephone +46 734 49 6633. 



Nasdaq Stockholm

