Groupe OKwind (FR0013439627 ALOKW) (Paris:ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today announces the coverage of its stock by Portzamparc Groupe BNPP Paribas and TP ICAP.

Portzamparc Groupe BNPP Paribas has initiated coverage of the stock with a recommendation to Buy in its report entitled "Solar impulse!".

The coverage of Groupe OKwind's stock has also been initiated by TP ICAP, with the publication of the report "At the heart of the energy transition issues"1, with a Buy recommendation.

Next financial release:

2022 Half-year results, on October 17th, 2022 after market close.

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2021, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenue of €25 million and today has 150 employees, with more than 2,000 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

