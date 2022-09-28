Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 26 to September 27, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 26/09/22 568,588 46.880759 26,655,837.00 XPAR 26/09/22 156,786 46.869040 7,348,409.31 CEUX 26/09/22 49,148 46.871861 2,303,658.22 TQEX 26/09/22 49,618 46.886977 2,326,438.02 AQEU 27/09/22 553,924 47.752029 26,450,994.91 XPAR 27/09/22 148,001 47.733492 7,064,604.55 CEUX 27/09/22 49,071 47.764850 2,343,868.95 TQEX 27/09/22 58,289 47.743414 2,782,915.86 AQEU Total 1,633,425 47.30963 77,276,726.83

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

