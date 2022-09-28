Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 26 to September 27, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
26/09/22
568,588
46.880759
26,655,837.00
XPAR
26/09/22
156,786
46.869040
7,348,409.31
CEUX
26/09/22
49,148
46.871861
2,303,658.22
TQEX
26/09/22
49,618
46.886977
2,326,438.02
AQEU
27/09/22
553,924
47.752029
26,450,994.91
XPAR
27/09/22
148,001
47.733492
7,064,604.55
CEUX
27/09/22
49,071
47.764850
2,343,868.95
TQEX
27/09/22
58,289
47.743414
2,782,915.86
AQEU
Total
1,633,425
47.30963
77,276,726.83
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
