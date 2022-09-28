ViewSonic Expands its Gaming Monitor Line with the New OMNI Series for Casual Gamers

BREA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the ViewSonic OMNI monitor series, an all-new line of monitors designed for beginner and casual gamers. The latest ViewSonic OMNI VX2416 and VX2716 are cost-efficient options that provide powerful performance and a sharp, fluid gaming experience for work and play.





"Adding to our existing professional gaming and esports series - ELITE, ViewSonic Gaming is expanding with OMNI as part of our ongoing innovation and product development efforts," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Research[1] suggests that most players do not identify as gamers, and less than a third fit the stereotypical mold of a gamer. With our new OMNI line, we go beyond what a gamer should be and celebrate the fun and creativity of gaming."

ViewSonic Gaming is a comprehensive line-up of gaming monitors built for all types of players and gameplay. It consists of the established ELITE series and the all-new OMNI series. ELITE displays and devices are designed with minimalistic style, top-of-the-line specifications, and innovative technology. Ranging from 17" to 34", the OMNI displays are designed to equip every player with superior graphical performance for an excellent, silky-smooth gameplay, regardless of their gaming experience or the genre of the game. These quality displays are at an accessible price range, giving a broader audience more opportunity to game.

The new OMNI VX2416 and VX2716 monitors feature a 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, a superbly low response time of 1ms (MPRT), and AMD FreeSync technology, which delivers vivid and buttery-smooth visuals. Armed with dual integrated speakers, HDMI, and Display Port connectivity options, the series offers a complete multimedia experience with immersive stereo sound. Gamers can choose a 24" or 27" display to fit their desk space, making it the perfect option for both work and play.

Key Features of OMNI VX2416 and VX2716 Monitors

24" and 27" FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution

MPRT 1ms response time and 100Hz refresh rate

AMD FreeSync technology

Integrated 2W dual speakers

HDMI and DisplayPort connections

[1] Gallery of the Gamer Research by Activision Blizzard Media

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.





