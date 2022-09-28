Anzeige
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 28

28 September 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 272,900 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 483.261p. The highest price paid per share was 500.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 473.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0328% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 475,727,471 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 830,951,557. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
1233485.10 08:12:20
995484.90 08:12:42
1212484.60 08:13:06
15484.20 08:13:32
1213484.20 08:13:32
1147484.00 08:13:46
1009483.90 08:13:58
1138483.40 08:14:36
1407484.00 08:15:41
7484.00 08:15:41
1081484.00 08:15:41
1130482.60 08:16:45
779482.90 08:17:23
349482.90 08:17:23
1020482.90 08:17:23
1140482.70 08:18:23
1064482.70 08:18:23
987482.30 08:18:55
582482.80 08:19:32
417482.80 08:19:32
1035482.90 08:20:06
683482.50 08:21:07
56482.50 08:21:07
372482.50 08:21:07
1173483.20 08:21:43
1033482.80 08:22:16
1060482.90 08:23:24
401482.20 08:23:50
651482.20 08:23:50
142481.40 08:24:23
1127481.40 08:25:12
311481.20 08:25:17
801481.20 08:25:17
1147480.60 08:26:26
7480.60 08:26:26
1184480.10 08:27:04
1000479.80 08:28:11
112479.80 08:28:11
1126479.00 08:28:30
1084481.00 08:29:47
130481.00 08:29:47
964480.40 08:30:17
102480.40 08:30:17
1098479.80 08:30:36
144479.60 08:31:17
1070479.60 08:31:17
190481.00 08:33:22
921481.00 08:33:22
190481.00 08:33:22
1111481.40 08:33:49
185481.60 08:33:49
1097481.30 08:33:50
1027481.30 08:34:27
1019481.30 08:34:48
1018481.90 08:36:01
98481.90 08:36:09
1110481.90 08:36:09
1116481.60 08:36:45
1045481.20 08:37:30
1106481.00 08:38:26
512484.90 08:39:20
618484.90 08:39:20
975487.00 08:40:30
41487.00 08:40:30
1405487.80 08:41:25
1108488.40 08:42:00
1103488.00 08:42:22
1109488.00 08:43:11
364487.80 08:44:29
660487.80 08:44:50
1045487.80 08:44:50
1040487.10 08:44:57
1188487.70 08:46:24
1153487.60 08:46:24
1186487.10 08:47:00
1066486.90 08:48:15
31486.90 08:48:15
1150488.00 08:49:08
1027487.70 08:49:38
1149488.40 08:50:49
1167487.80 08:51:26
436487.20 08:53:13
730487.20 08:53:13
1191486.80 08:53:24
212488.10 08:55:03
955488.10 08:55:03
1240487.70 08:55:24
1182487.30 08:55:52
212485.90 08:57:19
845485.90 08:57:19
579485.50 08:57:32
1459486.60 08:59:26
838487.20 09:00:36
304487.20 09:00:36
1071487.00 09:00:41
1000487.00 09:00:41
121486.20 09:01:37
1051486.20 09:01:37
1194485.20 09:02:56
1001484.90 09:03:16
1000486.00 09:04:53
1137485.80 09:05:32
986485.80 09:05:32
1083484.50 09:06:51
1204484.00 09:08:00
1076483.10 09:08:26
1041482.50 09:09:11
1064481.80 09:10:28
1164481.80 09:12:18
531481.70 09:12:22
665481.70 09:12:22
355481.50 09:12:46
813481.50 09:12:46
933480.20 09:13:27
277480.20 09:13:27
988480.80 09:15:18
992480.80 09:16:02
134480.80 09:16:46
1000480.80 09:16:46
1160480.00 09:18:00
1037480.00 09:18:00
460479.10 09:18:51
552479.10 09:18:51
414481.60 09:20:36
682481.60 09:20:36
936482.20 09:21:43
276482.20 09:21:43
1000482.20 09:21:43
163482.20 09:21:43
1093480.10 09:23:23
1152480.40 09:24:16
1006481.00 09:24:58
1114481.10 09:25:41
1055480.60 09:26:30
600480.40 09:27:32
994480.10 09:27:36
1123479.70 09:28:58
1168480.30 09:30:38
1410480.80 09:33:26
1197480.80 09:33:26
43480.80 09:33:26
955480.80 09:33:26
1375480.70 09:33:57
758480.60 09:34:19
329480.60 09:34:19
1196482.60 09:36:20
1079482.40 09:36:32
14481.90 09:37:40
1139481.60 09:37:56
1203481.30 09:38:05
1108480.00 09:39:45
879478.70 09:40:49
248478.70 09:40:49
1036478.20 09:41:49
1199478.30 09:43:29
1172478.20 09:44:16
1216478.20 09:44:16
1198479.10 09:45:41
557478.10 09:47:44
504478.10 09:47:44
159477.80 09:49:15
1049477.80 09:49:15
1132477.60 09:49:19
1205477.60 09:49:19
783478.50 09:51:00
441478.50 09:51:00
1174478.30 09:52:12
1193478.50 09:53:17
1106478.50 09:53:17
745478.70 09:55:05
1105479.10 09:55:59
1090479.00 09:56:05
384478.60 09:57:30
500478.60 09:57:30
182478.60 09:57:30
739477.80 09:58:27
331477.80 09:58:27
1005478.60 09:59:53
278478.60 10:00:23
159478.60 10:00:23
977479.60 10:01:48
992479.60 10:01:48
306479.60 10:01:48
899479.60 10:01:48
1067478.80 10:02:44
842478.30 10:03:55
363478.30 10:03:55
1149478.70 10:05:37
531478.40 10:05:41
485478.40 10:05:41
750477.50 10:06:35
306477.50 10:06:35
130477.60 10:06:35
1150477.10 10:07:05
688476.40 10:08:26
464476.40 10:08:26
1000476.50 10:08:26
144476.50 10:08:26
1034476.40 10:11:02
306476.30 10:11:02
306476.40 10:11:02
596476.40 10:11:02
1091476.50 10:12:52
1075476.40 10:12:52
1186476.30 10:14:40
996476.30 10:14:40
189476.10 10:16:02
1590475.80 10:16:09
908475.90 10:17:04
196475.90 10:17:04
1063476.30 10:17:40
1194476.30 10:18:16
1170476.70 10:19:38
440477.10 10:20:04
70477.10 10:20:04
1014476.90 10:20:35
278477.30 10:22:00
208477.40 10:22:00
289477.40 10:22:00
340477.40 10:22:00
583476.60 10:22:41
106476.60 10:22:41
1154476.30 10:23:14
698476.20 10:23:53
317476.20 10:23:53
158475.90 10:24:49
946475.90 10:24:49
237476.30 10:25:37
1000476.30 10:26:45
576476.30 10:26:45
209475.60 10:27:45
600475.60 10:27:45
1000475.60 10:28:20
212475.60 10:28:20
10476.00 10:29:47
252476.00 10:29:47
252476.00 10:29:47
1170476.40 10:30:15
1182476.40 10:32:15
1078476.90 10:33:49
1000476.60 10:33:49
151476.60 10:33:49
324476.60 10:34:57
840476.60 10:34:57
550476.70 10:35:51
986476.20 10:36:30
174476.20 10:36:30
999476.00 10:37:36
202475.90 10:38:23
1172475.50 10:39:13
245476.30 10:41:30
1021476.20 10:41:36
550476.10 10:42:12
255476.10 10:42:12
306476.10 10:42:12
1180475.90 10:43:10
63476.10 10:45:04
283476.10 10:45:04
283476.10 10:45:04
283476.10 10:45:04
283476.10 10:45:04
283476.10 10:45:04
283476.10 10:45:04
963476.20 10:46:00
94476.20 10:46:00
1198476.20 10:46:57
1114475.90 10:48:52
239475.80 10:49:32
239475.80 10:49:32
1057475.40 10:50:29
15475.30 10:51:17
118475.30 10:51:31
118475.30 10:51:31
212475.30 10:51:31
267475.30 10:51:31
60475.30 10:51:31
219475.30 10:51:43
500475.30 10:51:45
732474.20 10:52:53
321474.20 10:52:53
1079474.30 10:54:08
388474.50 10:54:48
777474.50 10:54:48
82474.20 10:56:45
215474.20 10:56:45
740474.20 10:57:01
386474.20 10:57:01
80474.40 10:58:12
204474.40 10:58:12
204474.40 10:58:12
204474.40 10:58:12
204474.40 10:58:24
228474.30 10:58:32
733474.30 10:58:32
306474.30 10:58:32
497474.00 10:59:35
420473.70 11:00:25
306473.70 11:00:25
384473.80 11:00:25
76473.80 11:00:25
1012473.80 11:00:25
275480.50 11:02:57
381480.50 11:02:57
574483.30 11:03:47
617483.30 11:03:47
1072485.80 11:04:33
1065484.20 11:05:23
1186485.50 11:07:08
1166486.10 11:07:56
1007488.60 11:10:16
1191488.60 11:10:16
921489.80 11:12:45
310489.80 11:12:45
1023492.40 11:14:25
306492.50 11:14:25
394492.50 11:14:25
306492.40 11:14:25
288493 11:14:25
306493 11:14:25
849493 11:14:25
297492 11:14:25
874492 11:14:25
1206493 11:17:50
1053497 11:19:44
1222497 11:19:44
440496 11:21:41
406496 11:21:41
121496 11:21:41
95496 11:21:41
105496 11:21:41
691497 11:23:19
405497 11:23:19
144497 11:25:06
1010497 11:25:06
639497 11:25:09
366497 11:25:09
1016497 11:26:47
455497 11:26:48
717497 11:26:48
986500 11:28:07
919500 11:28:07
250500 11:28:07
1081500 11:31:37
1126500 11:31:39
1064498 11:32:47
306497 11:33:16
668497 11:33:16
55497 11:33:16
701496 11:34:35
420496 11:34:35
3494 11:36:31
203494 11:36:34
1063494 11:36:52
989494 11:38:06
204494 11:38:06
701494 11:41:00
701494 11:41:00
449495 11:41:00
1071494 11:41:04
1096494 11:42:43
979494 11:43:41
141494 11:43:41
1107494 11:45:02
1068495 11:47:04
1140495 11:47:36
1070494 11:48:19
1145494 11:49:37
229494 11:50:38
1213494 11:51:03
1013494 11:52:08
1110495 11:53:31
40496 11:54:45
1063496 11:54:45
728495 11:55:26
337495 11:55:26
558496 11:57:26
654496 11:57:26
1031496 11:57:37
698496 11:58:05
32487 12:27:02
1443487 12:27:02
1100487 12:27:05
325487 12:27:05
