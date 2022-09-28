Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - AirMatrix, the Canada-based drone traffic management software firm, has revealed that it will be expanding its data-set to include one hundred cities in 2023. These will span across continents, and will ultimately improve the platform's capacity to authorize drone flight paths. This will in turn provide cities the ability to enable commercial autonomous drone traffic.

As urban airspaces become more dense due to the rising number of drones in circulation, AirMatrix is providing software that helps cities to organize their drone flight-paths and minimize disruption. The firm is achieving this by producing millimeter-precise maps of an array of regions and cities, which the platform then uses in order to provide 3D route optimization for all drones. In order to make this as effective as possible, AirMatrix underlines that its software is hardware agnostic, and thus compatible with all kinds of drones.

Having already mapped a number of Canadian cities onto AirMatrix's Libra platform, the firm is emphasizing its plans to broaden its mapping scope to include a variety of areas both in the US and worldwide.

As part of this announcement, the AirMatrix team highlights that it is en route to have successfully mapped one hundred cities by Q2 of 2023. These will include mapped locations in Florida, California and Texas, along with sites further afield, in countries such as Italy, Rwanda and Saudi Arabia.

Senior officials from AirMatrix underline that, in the current drone-space, without this precision mapping, the risk of crashes and safety issues remains high. AirMatrix's Libra platform essentially enables municipalities to manage their airspace in a similar way to how traffic managers work to avoid congestion and accidents on the road.

"After the success we've seen through the implementation of our software across a number of cities in Canada, we're excited to be expanding our coverage to include regions of the US and cities across the world. AirMatrix puts more control in the hands of local governments, which will ultimately help to reduce the issues that regularly result from an absence of drone traffic management," concludes Bashir Khan, CEO of AirMatrix.

