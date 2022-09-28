Alternaturals, Inc. Signs New Agri-Tech Cooperation Agreement

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Alternaturals, Inc. (OTC PINK:ANAS) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shianyi (Beijing ) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Under this agreement, the parties will seek to cooperate on agricultural technologies, vertical smart farms and cooperate on food safety measures. Shianyi will collaborate with ANAS to establish demonstration bases in agricultural industrial parks in mainland China and further assist ANAS in marketing, brand awareness and outreach via local communications.

Both parties will invest resources to create cross-strait agri-tech products and develop efficient, non-toxic smart greenhouse planting technologies, marketing and branding of agricultural processing, patent application of biotechnology health care products to enter new markets. This agreement helps ANAS further its innovation to build Asia Pacific-based science and agri-tech businesses to sow the seeds of smart agriculture.

ANAS is expected to visit mainland China in October 2022 to conduct a comprehensive negotiation to research and locate suitable targets for its industrial layout plans to develop demonstration bases. Several agricultural science and technology parks have expressed their interest in collaborating with ANAS and the Company plans to release announcements and disclosures of new cooperation agreements and material events upon these events transpiring.

About Shianyi (Beijing ) Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Shianyi (Beijing ) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading agricultural technology (agri-tech) service company in mainland China dedicated with promoting new agricultural and scientific projects. It controls several supply chain management companies and agri-tech companies under its corporation and is a key member of the Food Safety Alliance.

About Alternaturals, Inc.

Alternaturals, Inc. is a publicly-traded Nevada corporation trading on OTC Markets as ANAS. The Company is a development-stage entity entering the vertical agricultural technology (agri-tech) industry and seeks to expand through organic growth in innovation and cooperation with leading businesses in the agri-tech industry.

SOURCE: Alternaturals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717916/Alternaturals-Inc-Signs-New-Agri-Tech-Cooperation-Agreement