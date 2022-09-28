Flair Airlines to Increase Capacity by 50 per cent With Release of Summer 2023 Schedule

Seven new aircraft are set to enter into service for Summer 2023, bringing the total fleet to 27

Summer 2023 schedule includes increased frequencies on 41 routes

4.2 million seats are now available to book next summer at everyday low fares

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, has increased frequencies across its network as part of the summer 2023 schedule. Today's initial schedule release sees the number of seats on sale grow by 35% with more new routes to be announced in the coming months which will bring flair to 50% growth for the summer. The new schedule highlights Flair's growth, as seven new aircraft are set to enter into service, providing Canadians more low-cost opportunities to connect to the people and experiences they love

"We're looking ahead to another busy summer next year and we've increased our capacity significantly to keep up with increased demand," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "Welcoming an additional seven aircraft into our fleet allows us to increase frequencies on our most travelled routes, giving passengers more options. As we expand our fleet, we're also thrilled to expand our team across the country as Canada's largest low-fare airline."

The seven new aircraft will be based across Flair's Canadian bases. These aircraft will bring approximately 350 jobs to Flair's bases across the country, including pilots, flight attendants, ground handling crews, and more.

Notable frequency increases include Vancouver to Toronto (YVR-YYZ), which will see an additional 10 weekly frequencies for a total of 21, as well as Calgary to Toronto (YYC-YYZ), which also ramp up to 21 weekly frequencies. Service from Montreal to Toronto has also increased with an additional eight weekly frequencies, bringing the total to 12. Summer favourites also return with increased frequencies, including Nashville and Deer Lake, as well as year-round service to Mexico.

The Summer 2023 schedule includes over 70 routes with fares starting as low as $19 from Abbotsford. Flights are now available to book at https://flights.flyflair.com/en-ca/summer-2023

