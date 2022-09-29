

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that pay increases for its U.S. front-line employees begin in October-a nearly $1 billion investment over the next year-along with a new benefit that provides instant, free access to pay at any time during the month.



According to the company, average starting pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation is increasing from $18 per hour to more than $19 per hour, with employees earning between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and location in the U.S.



The company also announced additional investments in career development programs, building on its commitment to provide free college tuition to hourly employees.



Amazon expanded its pay access program, Anytime Pay, to all employees across its U.S. operations, corporate and technology networks. Anytime Pay provides Amazon employees access to up to 70% of their eligible earned pay-whenever they choose and without fees-with the goal of putting employees in control of their pay schedule. Previously, most Amazon employees received their regular pay once or twice monthly. Anytime Pay now offers employees access to their earned pay as often as they like.



The company said it is also expanding its career advancement and development programs for front-line employees, building on its commitment to upskill 300,000 employees by 2025.







