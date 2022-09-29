

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumers filed a proposed class action lawsuit against American Honda Motor Company claiming the manufacturer sold thousands of vehicles that contain a critical safety flaw putting drivers and others at serious risk of injury, the class action law firm FeganScott said in a statement on Wednesday.



The suit claimed that a wide range of Honda vehicles including the popular Odyssey, Passport and sister-brand Acura models share a flawed 'auto start/stop' function, which is also called as 'Idle Stop', intended to save fuel by shutting the engine down at stops.



The complaint alleged that the Idle Stop system routinely fails to restart the engine as designed, leaving drivers unable to move their vehicles from intersections and highway entrances, among other locations.



According to the complaint filed in United States District Court in Chicago, Honda was fully aware of the defect before marketing the vehicles and has been deluged with complaints and reports from drivers who have been put in harm's way by the defect.



According to the complaint, consumers learned of the problem only after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced it was conducting an investigation regarding the Idle Stop defect in June 2022.



The vehicles listed in the suit include: 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey, 2016-2020 Honda Pilot, 2019-2020 Honda Passport, 2015-2020 Acura TLX, and 2015-2020 Acura MDX that are equipped with the Idle Stop feature.







