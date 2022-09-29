Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company will participate and present at the following upcoming medical conferences before the end of 2022:

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting

September 30 October 3, 2022 Chicago, US

Presentation: The Phase 3 REFLECT Trial: Efficacy and Safety of Bilateral Gene Therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)

Type: Oral

Presenter: Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, Principal Investigator of REFLECT

Time: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 09:45 09:52 am CDT 4:45 4:52 pm CEST

Location: S405

Presentation: Optogenetics in the Clinic: Safety and Efficacy Updates on the Phase Clinical Trial PIONEER

Type: Poster

Presenter: José-Alain Sahel, MD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, US, and Co-Founder of GenSight Biologics

Time: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 11:45 am 12:45 pm CDT 6:45 7:45 pm CEST

Location: Poster Theater: Retina, Vitreous

Mitochondrial Diseases Conference (Mitocon) 2022

October 7 9, 2022 Rome, Italy

Presentation: Progress in clinical research for new treatment options for LHON: an exciting landscape in front of Patients and Clinicians

Type: Oral

Presenter: Lorena Castillo, MD, Head of the Neuro-Ophthalmology and Teaching Departments at Institut Català Retina, Barcelona, Spain

Time: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 9:00 9:20 am CEST

Location: Plenary Room

Presentation: Gene Therapy Development in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy

Type: Oral

Presenter: Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer at GenSight Biologics

Time: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 9:20 9:30 am CEST

Location: Plenary Room

23rd European Association for Vision and Eye Research (EVER) Congress

October 13 15, 2022 Valencia, Spain

Presentation: The Phase 3 REFLECT Trial: Efficacy and Safety of Bilateral Gene Therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)

Type: Oral

Presenter: Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Principal Investigator of REFLECT

Time: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:15 3:30 pm CEST

Location: RAPID FIRE 2- NSPH Gaudi 2

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage; a marketing authorization application is currently under review by the EMA for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006057/en/

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Corporate Communications Director

Clothilde Caillet

ccaillet@gensight-biologics.com

RooneyPartners

Media Relations

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

+1 646-770-8858

LifeSci Advisors

Investor Relations

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0)76 735 01 31

Orpheon Finance

Retail Investors

James Palmer

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

+33 (0)7 60 92 77 74