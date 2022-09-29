Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company will participate and present at the following upcoming medical conferences before the end of 2022:
The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting
September 30 October 3, 2022 Chicago, US
Presentation: The Phase 3 REFLECT Trial: Efficacy and Safety of Bilateral Gene Therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)
Type: Oral
Presenter: Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, Principal Investigator of REFLECT
Time: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 09:45 09:52 am CDT 4:45 4:52 pm CEST
Location: S405
Presentation: Optogenetics in the Clinic: Safety and Efficacy Updates on the Phase Clinical Trial PIONEER
Type: Poster
Presenter: José-Alain Sahel, MD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, US, and Co-Founder of GenSight Biologics
Time: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 11:45 am 12:45 pm CDT 6:45 7:45 pm CEST
Location: Poster Theater: Retina, Vitreous
Mitochondrial Diseases Conference (Mitocon) 2022
October 7 9, 2022 Rome, Italy
Presentation: Progress in clinical research for new treatment options for LHON: an exciting landscape in front of Patients and Clinicians
Type: Oral
Presenter: Lorena Castillo, MD, Head of the Neuro-Ophthalmology and Teaching Departments at Institut Català Retina, Barcelona, Spain
Time: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 9:00 9:20 am CEST
Location: Plenary Room
Presentation: Gene Therapy Development in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy
Type: Oral
Presenter: Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer at GenSight Biologics
Time: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 9:20 9:30 am CEST
Location: Plenary Room
23rd European Association for Vision and Eye Research (EVER) Congress
October 13 15, 2022 Valencia, Spain
Presentation: The Phase 3 REFLECT Trial: Efficacy and Safety of Bilateral Gene Therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)
Type: Oral
Presenter: Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, PhD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Principal Investigator of REFLECT
Time: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:15 3:30 pm CEST
Location: RAPID FIRE 2- NSPH Gaudi 2
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage; a marketing authorization application is currently under review by the EMA for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.
