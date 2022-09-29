Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Rollover of REPO

29 September 2022

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

Rollover of Director's REPO

Further to the Company's announcements dated 15 December 2021 and 1 July 2022 regarding the sale & repurchase agreement (the "REPO") entered into between the Company's CEO and Executive Chairman, Professor Francesco Gardin, and MC Strategies AG ("MCS"), the Company has been informed that Professor Gardin and MCS have agreed to amend the repurchase price and the repurchase date of the REPO as follows:

The term of the REPO under which Professor Gardin is to repurchase 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") has been extended to 16 December 2022

The repurchase price for the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares has been amended to 3.153p per share (representing a 5% yearly interest rate on the initial purchase price of 3p).

All other terms of the REPO remained unchanged.

In addition to the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares which are the subject of the REPO, Professor Gardin is currently the beneficial owner of a further 29,284,149 Ordinary Shares which represent 2.94% of the Company's total issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Francesco Gardin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: CEO and Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc b) LEI: 213800FC5DEC582CRZ89 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code: Ordinary shares of 0.25p each

ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 b) Nature of the transaction: Extension of expiry date of repurchase over 5,000,000 ordinary shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 3.153p 5,000,000 d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 3.153p 5,000,000 e) Date of the transaction: 27 September 2022 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of a trading venue

-ends-