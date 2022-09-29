Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TEAM STORY YEON TOKEN (YEON) on September 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the YEON/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, the YEON project is here to build a decentralized metaverse ecosystem controlled by its users, and provide potential metaverse solutions for crypto trading. Its native token TEAM STORY YEON TOKEN (YEON) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on September 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Project YEON

Project YEON is a project created by TeamStory to build a metaverse platform through the decentralized nature of blockchain and tokens that can be traded. It's building a payment ecosystem based on decentralized YEON rather than the infrastructure of a centralized bank.

TeamStory implements the closest metaverse to reality. Tens of thousands of classes, meetings, lectures, and expo were already successfully held using TeamStory's metaverse platform. Project YEON is also preparing an NFT marketplace where users can trade NFTs for items that can be used within the metaverse platform. Because NFT records ownership of items on a decentralized blockchain, anti-counterfeiting and transfer of ownership can be made easier.

About YEON Token

TEAM STORY YEON TOKEN (YEON) is the native token of Project YEON. It's the main payment method for the Project YEON's Metaverse ecosystem. YEON can also be used to activate users to enter and build the ecosystem.

Based on BEP-20, YEON has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% goes into the foundation for development, marketing, regulation, etc., 5% is provided for seed sale, 15% is provided for private sale, 4% is allocated to founders, another 4% is allocated to advisors, 2.8% will be used for operation, 20% is provided for liquidity, 11.3% is allocated for the ecosystem.

The YEON token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on September 28, 2022, investors who are interested in the Project YEON investment can easily buy and sell YEON token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

