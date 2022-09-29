Special Projects and Services: SPS LAUNCHES GEAR - A REALTIME CRISIS AND MEDICAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION, DRIVEN BY TECHNOLOGY

In an unpredictable and uncertain world, peace of mind is a precious commodity. Being prepared when it comes to safety, health and security (both physical and financial) while travelling away from home is essential.

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September 2022 sees the launch of GEAR (Global Emergency Assistance and Response). Through cutting edge technological innovation, the SPS Global Assistance Group (SPS) has exponentially closed the gap from crisis and/or medical incident to resolution. This being said, the true edge of this product is built around SPS's precise understanding of what goes into supporting and protecting human beings in real-life extraordinary circumstances, built on the back of 30 years' worth of experience.

Says Simon Sawyer (SPS Chief Operating Officer), "We have been waiting to launch this project for a number of years now, but with travel resuming we feel it is finally the appropriate time. Over the years SPS has been in business, we have developed a wealth of knowledge in providing evacuation assistance across all corners of the globe, so to be able to offer this experience to the industry within a membership is truly exciting!"

GEAR is a travel assistance membership, designed to provide comprehensive security, medical and crisis support and assistance in the event of an emergency away from home. Its ultimate purpose is to save lives, by empowering, informing, supporting and protecting global movers - including employees, businesspeople, families and individuals - who are travelling abroad.

Through technology, GEAR mobilises instant real-time access to expert and localized support and assistance through GEAR Tech - a 24/7 connection powered by proprietary user-friendly smartphone APP technology. GEAR's comprehensive and dynamic service is activated and controlled from the palm of a hand, and instantly connects the member to location-based country and policy information, alerts, notifications, and expert support.

What's makes GEAR different to a standard travel insurance policy?

While travel insurance policies have real value in covering a range of financially rated travel risks, GEAR is specifically built around the threat of crisis and medical emergencies far from home. SPS has identified key areas of vulnerability as insufficient awareness of and information on travel destinations; lack of access to professionals and facilities in the area of an incident; and administrative 'red tape', which places an additional burden of responsibility on the victim (as well causing critical delays).

GEAR's specific benefits include:

Ease of use

Pro-active personal risk management

Immediate response and support at the push of a button

Point of incident care and response

Live and location-specific risk alerts and communications

Guarantees of payment, and no paperwork for claims and activations

Personalised membership plans

Integrated membership APP technology

Flexible plans are available for multinational organisations with employees, board members, shareholders and expats travelling or living abroad, as well as for families and individuals travelling for leisure purposes.

The range of GEAR Memberships include GEAR , which is designed for crisis situations (including natural and man-made disasters, violent crime, political risk, strike, riot and civil commotion, terrorism, hi-jacking, missing persons, detention and extortion, and kidnap for ransom). GEARx is designed for medical emergencies. GEARx Consult is an optional tele-medical service available for mild to acute medical issues.

About SPS

The SPS Global Assistance Group is an specialist global risk management and assistance business. Consisting of five international subsidiary companies, including Special Projects and Services Limited, which was established in 1991. The multinational business has offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Africa, and Republic of Ireland. With a dedicated 24/7 Global Response Centre, SPS promises proprietary technological support systems and expert specialists, which collectively enable the business to proactively and effectively handle worldwide crisis response and evacuation situations.

