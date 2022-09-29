KnowBe4 Officially Named a 2022 UK's Best Workplace in Tech

KnowBe4's transparent and fun culture is just one of the reasons why its employees believe it is a great place to work

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 UK's Best Workplaces in Tech list was launched this morning by Great Place to Work UK, recognising KnowBe4 among 140 ranked organisations.





What this recognition confirms about KnowBe4:

KnowBe4 is a great workplace FOR ALL, where all employees are able to reach their full human potential, no matter who they are or what they do.

KnowBe4 is an organisation built upon trust, where employees are proud of the work they do, and enjoy working in the technology industry.

KnowBe4 recognises the importance of innovation and career growth for employees in the technology industry.

KnowBe4 prioritises the wellbeing and work-life balance of employees to provide positive experiences at work.

An anonymous comment from a KnowBe4 employee in our latest Trust Index© survey states, "The culture at KnowBe4 underpins everything; that combined with the core values of complete honesty, radical transparency and extreme ownership really makes KnowBe4 a unique place to work."

"At KnowBe4, we view our employees as our internal customers and their level of satisfaction is of the utmost importance," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "As a consistently highly ranked top workplace, we strive to provide a fun, transparent and collaborative work environment. Our incredible employees are provided with the tools to help them work to their full potential, allowing them to build successful careers at KnowBe4."

As Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK, explains:

"Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best WorkplacesTM in Tech that the UK has ever recognised.

These results are based on what employees working in the technology industry have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience. In a fast and ever-evolving industry, these organisations are at the forefront of ensuring employees have the right environment to thrive, they are focused on providing positive work experiences, they value diversity, differences and better ways of doing things and, importantly, are investing in effective leadership to ensure continuous growth.

A huge congratulations to KnowBe4 for making one of our most prestigious lists."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 52,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defence.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Tech list enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk .

