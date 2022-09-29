Italy's energy agency has awarded 293.7 MW of solar capacity at four locations and 119.5 MW of wind in its latest auction. All of the developers offered a maximum discount ranging from 2% to 2.5% off the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.063)/kWh.Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 413.2 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's ninth renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size. The GSE awarded 293.7 MW of solar capacity across 42 locations and four wind projects with a combined capacity of 119.5 MW. The PV projects range in size ...

