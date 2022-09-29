Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022
Wo es gerade richtig läuft!? – Wo kann man jetzt Geld verdienen?
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A2DTQL ISIN: DK0060817898 Ticker-Symbol: 2G9 
Frankfurt
29.09.22
09:16 Uhr
7,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENMOBILITY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENMOBILITY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of GreenMobility A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 30 September 2022 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060817898            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         GreenMobility           
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 4,447,707 shares (DKK 1,779,082.80)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,327 shares (DKK 530.80)     
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  4,449,034 shares (DKK 1,779,613.60)
----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:    DKK 1               
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.40              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GREENM               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     138514               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
