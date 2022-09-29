Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of GreenMobility A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 30 September 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060817898 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: GreenMobility ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 4,447,707 shares (DKK 1,779,082.80) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,327 shares (DKK 530.80) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 4,449,034 shares (DKK 1,779,613.60) ---------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66