Annastacia Palaszczuk, the premier of the Australian state of Queensland, has launched a new plan to develop what could be the world's biggest pumped hydro scheme.From pv magazine Australia The Australian state of Queensland has revealed plans to build two massive pumped hydro facilities, including one that could provide 5 GW of storage. "These are projects of national significance on a scale not seen since the construction of Snowy Hydro - bigger than Snowy Hydro," said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. The 2 GW Borumba Pumped Hydro project near Brisbane has been in the cards for some ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...