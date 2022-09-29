DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 102.854
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6423972
CODE: GILS LN
ISIN: LU1407892592
