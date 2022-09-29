Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, September 28
[29.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|15,357,000.00
|EUR
|0
|130,510,045.83
|8.4984
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|862,915.36
|85.6067
