DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 28/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 215.9992

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 331492

CODE: BYBU

ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 191289 EQS News ID: 1452927 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 29, 2022 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)