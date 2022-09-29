DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B
DEALING DATE: 28/09/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 176.6057
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 195809
CODE: LUXU
ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU
