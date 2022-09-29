DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 28/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 19344.3813

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 222235

CODE: JPNY

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 191269 EQS News ID: 1452887 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1452887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2022 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)