MEDIA LAUNCH: The world's largest refugee camps desperately need soap The world's largest refugee camps in the Cox's Bazar District in Bangladesh desperately need soap, a resource, which, in the sprawling camps of some 1.24-million people, could be the difference between life and death. This Global Handwashing Day (15th October), water advocate and ultramarathon runner Mina Guli and the team at Thirst Foundation are using their third annual Sweat4Soap activation to get 1-million bars of soap to the refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar District. Through a collaboration with soap recyclers Eco-Soap Bank, they are donating one bar of soap to the camps for every 1km people around the world register to run or walk. "Access to safe drinking water and sanitation is not only a human right but is absolutely critical to ensure the health of the millions of refugees and displaced people around the world," said Guli. "The lack of access to soap remains a critical factor in fighting the spread of preventable diseases worldwide. In some areas of the developing world, only 1% of households have soap for handwashing," said Samir Lakhani from Eco-Soap Bank. Our goal is to save, sanitise, and supply leftover soap from manufacturers for the developing world and to provide a highly cost-effective hygiene product to those who need it most." "This Sweat4Soap activation is an opportunity for all of us around the world to step up and make a difference," said Guli. "With every step we can change lives. A bar of soap is not just a weapon for hygiene, but a vital tool to give dignity to those who have nowhere left to run to and nowhere left to return to." Thirst Foundation chose to partner with Eco-Soap Bank because of their dedication to saving, sanitising and supplying leftover soap from manufacturers for the developing world to use. Their product is not only cost effective and reduces waste, it also provides livelihoods and free education to disadvantaged women. According to Guli: "They are an essential part of our campaign to reduce water waste, raise water security and to raise awareness of how we use this most precious resource." The United Nations' Sustainable Goal 6 (SDG 6) is to provide "clean water and sanitation for all". The UN reports that if we continue with no action for water security, 2.8-billion will lack safely-managed sanitation by 2030. Sweat4Soap signups are open from 21st September. Runners can pledge their kilometres and run or walk between 10-16 October. The Sweat4Soap and Eco-Soap Bank teams are also on alert for a freight company that could assist in moving the soap from Cambodia to Bangladesh. To sign up for Sweat4Soap: Register at www.Sweat4Soap.com for this free virtual run or walk.

Between October 10 and October 16, run or walk the distance you pledged.

Use the hashtag Sweat4Soap to share your adventure with us and the rest of the community.

Sweat4Soap sharepack: https://bit.ly/3SK1kWK Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Thirst Foundation. To read more about RunBlue visit www.RunBlue.org For additional media materials visit https://bit.ly/3BTUc3d

About Thirst Foundation: Thirst Foundation is a non-profit organisation that is focused on delivering ground-breaking action on water. RUN BLUE. March 2022 - March 2023, Driving action on the global water crisis, 200 marathons | 1 year | 1 reason.



