SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that largely partners with grocery retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, improve supply chain efficiencies, and source hard-to-find items, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the period ended June 30, 2022.

Full-Year Financial Highlights:

Recurring revenue increased 6% to $17.9 million.

Recurring SaaS revenue increased from 80% of total revenue to 99% of revenue.

Total revenue decreased to $18.0 million from $21.0 million, down 14% due to the planned elimination of essentially all non-recurring revenue.

Total operating expense decreased 25% to $13.6 million from $18.1 million.

Operating income increased 53% to $4.4 million from $2.9 million last year.

GAAP net income decreased 3% to $4.0 million vs. net income of $4.1 million (which included a $1.1 million gain on the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan last year)

Net income to common shareholders was $3.4 million, vs. $3.5 million, which included the $1.1 million non-operational gain last year.

Full year EPS of $0.18, unchanged from $0.18 last year.

Full-year cash from operations of $6.1 million.

The Company repurchased 983,275 shares at an average price of $6.24 for a total of $6.1 million during the year.

Cash at June 30, 2022 was $21.5 million.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter Financial Highlights:

Recurring revenue increased 8% to $4.6 million.

Total revenue decreased to $4.6 million from $5.8 million, down 21% due to the elimination of essentially all non-recurring revenue, including transactional MarketPlace revenue.

Total operating expense decreased 35% to $3.4 million from $5.3 million.

Operating income increased 136% to $1.1 million from $471,000 in the fourth fiscal quarter last year.

GAAP net income increased 128% to $1.1 million vs. net income of $480,000.

Net income to common shareholders increased 185% to $950,000, vs. $333,000.

EPS of $0.05, up 194% vs. $0.02 in the prior year fourth fiscal quarter.

The Company repurchased 192,747 shares at an average price of $4.78 per share for a total of $921,330.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group commented, "Park City continues to make progress in our focus on recurring revenue and our earnings per share growth - with the virtual elimination of non-recurring revenue and EPS increasing 194% for the quarter vs. the year-ago quarter. This increase is due to a 128% increase in GAAP net income, along with the repurchase and retirement of more than 192,700 shares in the quarter, meaningfully reducing our capitalization by over 8% since inception."

"Park City maintains a fortress balance sheet, including more than $1.10 per share in cash, and has delivered consistent profitability, with over 20 consecutive GAAP profitable quarters, and continued strong cash generation. As a result, the Board of Directors has determined that the time is appropriate to return a portion of our future cash flow to shareholders, in the form of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share, to augment our stock buyback authorization and our investments for organic growth.

"As the pandemic wanes, we are seeing demand for our SaaS solutions continues to grow, and we are preparing our company and our base of loyal customers to ultimately benefit from our traceability solution," added Mr. Fields. "Our partnership with the National Grocers Association, a leading trade organization that covers one-third of all grocery stores and more independent owners than any other trade group, serves as a powerful validation of our capability to help retailers, wholesalers and suppliers navigate the profound challenges associated with the Food Safety Modernization Act's Section 204, scheduled to be published in November 2022. Rule 204 will be the single largest change to the food supply chain collaboration in history. Park City Group is the proven partner, well-positioned to help the industry navigate these changes."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results (three months ended June 30, 2022, vs. three months ended June 30, 2021):

Total revenue decreased 21% to $4.6 million as compared to $5.8 million due to eliminating $1.5 million of MarketPlace non-recurring revenue and sunsetting recurring revenue for products and services in order to focus on traceability. Total operating expense decreased 35% to $3.5 million due to lower corresponding MarketPlace revenue and lower overall SG&A expense. GAAP net income was $1.1 million, up 136% compared to $470,000. Net income to common shareholders increased 185% to $950,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $333,000, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Full-Year Financial Results (12 months ended June 30, 2022, vs. 12 months ended June 30, 2021):

Total revenue decreased 14% to $18.0 million as compared to $21.0 million due to the over $4 million planned elimination of all non-recurring revenue. Total operating expense decreased 25% to $13.6 million due to elimination of MarketPlace costs and lower overall SG&A. GAAP net income was $4.0 million versus $4.1 million. The prior-year period included a $1.1 million gain related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan. Absent the one-time gain, net income increased 33%. Net income to common shareholders was $3.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million (inclusive of the $1.1 million non-recurring gain), or $0.18 per diluted share.

Share Repurchases:

In the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 192,747 shares at an average price of $4.78 for a total of $0.92 million. During the fiscal year, Park City repurchased $6.2 million in stock and to date, the Company has repurchased a total of $10.2 million worth of stock, retiring an aggregate of 1.71 million shares. The Company has approximately $10.2 million remaining on the $21 million total buyback authorization since inception.

Balance Sheet:

The Company had $21.5 million in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022, compared to $24.1 million at June 30, 2021. The Company had $2.6 million drawn on its working line of credit as of June 30, 2022. Funds were utilized to buy back additional shares of stock.

Dividend:

Park City's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share ($0.06 per year), payable to shareholders of record on October 17 and to be paid on or about November 15. Based on the closing price on September 27, 2022, this represented an annual dividend yield of approximately 1.06%. Subsequent quarterly dividends will be paid within 45 days of the shareholders of record date of December 31, March 31, June 30 and September 30.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. ("Park City Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Park City's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 21,460,948 $ 24,070,322 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $206,093 and $234,693 at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 3,165,200 3,891,699 Contract asset - unbilled current portion 649,433 1,248,936 Prepaid expense and other current assets 1,307,128 490,817 Total Current Assets 26,582,709 29,701,774 Property and equipment, net 764,517 2,589,194 Other Assets: Deposits and other assets 22,414 22,414 Prepaid expense - less current portion 82,934 47,987 Contract asset - unbilled long-term portion 108,052 408,925 Operating lease - right-of-use asset 368,512 695,371 Customer relationships 394,200 525,600 Goodwill 20,883,886 20,883,886 Capitalized software costs, net 114,488 171,732 Total Other Assets 21,974,486 22,755,915 Total Assets $ 49,321,712 $ 55,046,883 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 690,638 $ 467,194 Accrued liabilities 1,206,284 988,092 Contract liability - deferred revenue 1,555,143 1,755,341 Lines of credit 2,590,907 6,000,000 Operating lease liability - current 53,862 90,156 Total current liabilities 6,096,834 9,300,783 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liability - less current portion 321,818 605,214 Total liabilities 6,418,652 9,905,997 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021; 6,254 6,254 Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2,124 2,124 Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,460,538 and 19,351,935 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 184,608 193,522 Additional paid-in capital 68,653,361 74,298,924 Accumulated deficit (25,943,287 ) (29,359,938 ) Total stockholders' equity 42,903,060 45,140,886 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,321,712 $ 55,046,883

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 18,046,941 $ 21,007,076 Operating expense: Cost of revenue and product support 3,186,712 6,884,647 Sales and marketing 4,853,926 4,995,578 General and administrative 4,716,131 5,214,936 Depreciation and amortization 875,551 1,019,515 Total operating expense 13,632,320 18,114,676 Income from operations 4,414,621 2,892,400 Other income (expense): Interest income 199,124 237,269 Interest expense (44,307 ) (106,680 ) Realized loss on short term investments (347,645 ) - Unrealized gain on short term investments - 61,953 Other gain (loss) (88,730 ) 1,109,350 Income before income taxes 4,133,063 4,194,292 (Provision) for income taxes (129,968 ) (76,897 ) Net income 4,003,095 4,117,395 Dividends on Preferred Stock (586,444 ) (586,444 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 3,416,651 $ 3,530,951 Weighted average shares, basic 19,087,000 19,502,000 Weighted average shares, diluted 19,380,000 19,754,000 Basic earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 4,003,095 $ 4,117,395 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 875,551 1,019,515 Amortization of operating right of use asset 326,858 85,766 Stock compensation expense 422,101 336,695 Bad debt expense 621,667 1,056,205 Gain on disposal of assets (24,737 ) - Gain on debt extinguishment - (1,109,350 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment 107,820 - (Increase) decrease in: Trade receivables 412,502 (199,437 ) Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets (527,126 ) 465,978 (Decrease) (increase) in: Accounts payable 223,444 59,697 Operating lease liability (319,690 ) (85,766 ) Accrued liabilities 180,330 (254,601 ) Deferred revenue (200,198 ) (90,282 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,101,617 5,401,815 Cash flows from investing activities: Sale of property and equipment 1,374,085 - Purchase of property and equipment (50,823 ) (147,140 ) Capitalization of software development costs - (171,733 ) Net cash used in investing activities 1,323,262 (318,873 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (decrease) increase in lines of credit (3,409,093 ) 1,340,000 Common stock buy-back/retirement (6,147,893 ) (1,308,238 ) Proceeds from employee stock plan 109,177 117,487 Dividends paid (586,444 ) (586,444 ) Payments on notes payable and capital leases - (920,755 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,034,253 ) (1,357,950 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,609,374 ) 3,724,992 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,070,322 20,345,330 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,460,948 $ 24,070,322 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for income taxes $ 185,068 $ 167,185 Cash paid for interest $ 45,777 $ 103,411 Cash paid for operating leases $ 105,084 $ 122,400 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Common Stock to pay accrued liabilities $ 384,239 $ 217,253 Dividends accrued on Preferred Stock $ 586,444 $ 586,444

