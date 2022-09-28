NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q3 Financial Highlights
- Net income attributable to common shareholders of $195 million, or $0.78 per diluted share; adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 of $275 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, after removing $80 million of expense related to a regulatory settlement in the quarter
- Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity of 10.0%2; adjusted annualized return on adjusted tangible equity of 14.0%3
- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management net revenues of $1.12 billion
- Investment Banking net revenues of $682 million
- Combined Capital Markets net revenues of $452 million
- Asset Management net loss (before allocated net interest4) of $3 million
- Pre-tax gain on sale of Idaho Timber of $139 million
- Repurchased 4.3 million shares of common stock for $134.1 million, or an average price of $31.39 per share, including 0.6 million shares repurchased after quarter end through September 27, 2022; at August 31, 2022, we had 228.8 million shares outstanding and 256.2 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis5; our book value per share was $44.98 and tangible book value per fully diluted share6 was $33.81
- Since January 2018, Jefferies has repurchased 149.6 million shares of common stock7 for $3.5 billion, or an average price of $23.39 per share; Jefferies has returned to shareholders $4.8 billion since January 2018, or 48% of shareholders' equity and 63% of tangible shareholders' equity8 at the beginning of this effort
- Our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization back to a total of $250 million
"Our third quarter results reflect the strength and momentum of our Firm, our team, our brand and our market position, despite the challenges of the current market environment. Investment Banking and Equities were very resilient, and we expect we have gained market share in those areas as we continue to support our clients through this volatile time. Moreover, we achieved solid Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management net revenues of over $1.12 billion despite unrealized markdowns in our mortgage inventory and leveraged finance commitments as the current environment has particularly impacted those asset classes. Our 14.0% adjusted annualized return on adjusted tangible equity3 is respectable and was achieved despite the significant dislocation in the new issue capital markets for much of this period.
"We are working very closely with our clients, so that we are able to support them further when economic and market conditions improve, and new issue activity opens up. Our backlog9 is consistent with last quarter's levels, but realization remains dependent on market conditions.
"2022 is feeling like a transitional year in our business, but one in which we are making good progress in enhancing our market share. We continue to invest toward further growth, most notably in Investment Banking, guard our balance sheet and capital against the risk of the increased volatility, and prioritize our clients and our Jefferies' team. We believe this will yield a solid result for 2022, and set the stage for continued growth and success in 2023 and beyond."
Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.30 per Jefferies common share, payable on November 29, 2022 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on November 14, 2022. We continue to work diligently to effect the spin-off to shareholders of our holdings in Vitesse Energy by the end of our fiscal year, subject to necessary regulatory reviews and rulings.
Financial Summary
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021 (10)
% Change
2022
2021 (10)
% Change
Net revenues:
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
$
1,134,732
$
1,672,943
(32)%
$
3,714,928
$
5,259,301
(29)%
Asset Management
(13,803
)
13,327
(204)%
77,300
293,204
(74)%
Merchant Banking
397,847
248,690
60%
825,637
812,509
2%
Corporate
6,192
955
548%
8,756
2,269
286%
Consolidation Adjustments
(78
)
3,069
(103)%
(734
)
9,150
(108)%
Net revenues
$
1,524,890
$
1,938,984
(21)%
$
4,625,887
$
6,376,433
(27)%
Income before income taxes
$
301,850
$
553,616
(45)%
$
860,723
$
1,828,540
(53)%
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
195,459
$
407,459
(52)%
$
636,920
$
1,342,490
(53)%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.78
$
1.50
(48)%
$
2.48
$
4.93
(50)%
Weighted average diluted shares
251,239
271,405
258,083
271,746
Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity2
10.0
%
21.4
%
11.0
%
26.1
%
Adjusted annualized return on adjusted tangible equity3
14.0
%
N/A
12.4
%
N/A
Highlights
Three months ended August 31, 2022
Nine months ended August 31, 2022
Three months ended August 31, 2022
Nine months ended August 31, 2022
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
Asset Management
Asset Management
Legacy Merchant Banking
Legacy Merchant Banking
* * * *
Amounts herein pertaining to August 31, 2022 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More information on our results of operations for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2022 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, which we expect to file on or about October 7, 2022.
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current views and include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are usually preceded by the words "should," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements may also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our businesses and products. Forward-looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors, including Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in reports we file with the SEC. You should read and interpret any forward-looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent circumstances.
Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal the corresponding indicated performance level(s).
Notes
- Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the $80 million expense ($80 million, net of tax) related to a regulatory settlement in the current quarter. Refer to schedule on page 12 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Return on adjusted tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies' annualized adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by our beginning of period adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 12 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Adjusted return on adjusted tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies' annualized adjusted net income excluding the net income impact of the $80 million of expense ($80 million, net of tax) related to a regulatory settlement in the current quarter (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by our beginning of period adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 13 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. Refer to Selected Financial and Statistical Information on pages 8 to 10.
- Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units, stock options, conversion of redeemable convertible preferred shares and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Tangible book value per fully diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as adjusted tangible book value (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- The 149.6 million common shares repurchased since January 2018 includes 145.5 million shares of common stock repurchased in the open market for $3.4 billion under our Board of Director authorizations and 4.1 million shares of common stock for $136.6 million repurchased in connection with net-share settlements under our equity compensation plan.
- Tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure), is defined as Jefferies Financial Group shareholders' equity less Intangible assets, net and goodwill. Refer to schedule on page 13 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Backlog represents an estimate of our net revenues from expected future transactions. As an indicator of net revenues in a given period, it is subject to limitations. The time frame for the realization of revenues from these expected transactions varies and is influenced by factors we do not control. Transactions not included in the estimate may occur, and expected transactions may also be modified or cancelled.
- In the first quarter of 2022, we transferred certain Merchant Banking net assets to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current segment disclosure.
- Adjusted effective tax rate (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the $80 million expense related to a regulatory settlement in the current quarter. Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
Summary
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net revenues
$
1,524,890
$
1,938,984
$
4,625,887
$
6,376,433
Income before income taxes and loss related to associated companies
$
306,677
$
580,792
$
917,235
$
1,889,810
Loss related to associated companies
(4,827
)
(27,176
)
(56,512
)
(61,270
)
Income before income taxes
301,850
553,616
860,723
1,828,540
Income tax provision
105,909
145,700
219,949
484,756
Net income
195,941
407,916
640,774
1,343,784
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
1,243
1,324
1,116
2,736
Net loss attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests
345
68
1,241
1,071
Preferred stock dividends
(2,070
)
(1,849
)
(6,211
)
(5,101
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
195,459
$
407,459
$
636,920
$
1,342,490
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies common shareholders:
Net income
$
0.80
$
1.54
$
2.54
$
5.05
Basic: weighted average shares
243,853
263,087
250,168
264,248
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies common shareholders:
Net income
$
0.78
$
1.50
$
2.48
$
4.93
Diluted: weighted average shares
251,239
271,405
258,083
271,746
A summary of results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 is as follows (in thousands):
Investment
Asset
Merchant
Corporate
Parent
Consolidation
Total
Net revenues
$
1,134,732
$
(13,803
)
$
397,847
$
6,192
$
—
$
(78
)
$
1,524,890
Expenses:
Cost of sales
—
—
123,436
—
—
—
123,436
Compensation and benefits
521,214
12,808
10,584
13,856
—
—
558,462
Non-compensation expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
79,727
4,959
—
—
—
—
84,686
Selling, general and other expenses
343,648
11,662
37,651
5,339
—
(78
)
398,222
Interest expense
—
—
1,223
—
8,997
—
10,220
Depreciation and amortization
23,366
401
18,997
423
—
—
43,187
Total non-compensation expenses
446,741
17,022
57,871
5,762
8,997
(78
)
536,315
Total expenses
967,955
29,830
191,891
19,618
8,997
(78
)
1,218,213
Income (loss) before income taxes and loss related to associated companies
166,777
(43,633
)
205,956
(13,426
)
(8,997
)
—
306,677
Loss related to associated companies
—
—
(4,827
)
—
—
—
(4,827
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
166,777
$
(43,633
)
$
201,129
$
(13,426
)
$
(8,997
)
$
—
301,850
Income tax provision
105,909
Net income
$
195,941
A summary of results for the three months ended August 31, 2021 is as follows (in thousands):
Investment
Asset
Merchant
Corporate
Parent
Consolidation
Total
Net revenues
$
1,672,943
$
13,327
$
248,690
$
955
$
—
$
3,069
$
1,938,984
Expenses:
Cost of sales
—
—
151,510
—
—
—
151,510
Compensation and benefits
762,725
15,468
17,584
6,466
—
—
802,243
Non-compensation expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
64,441
4,541
—
—
—
—
68,982
Selling, general and other expenses
222,357
10,719
39,849
4,375
—
(38
)
277,262
Interest expense
4,982
—
762
—
13,774
—
19,518
Depreciation and amortization
21,065
494
16,554
564
—
—
38,677
Total non-compensation expenses
312,845
15,754
57,165
4,939
13,774
(38
)
404,439
Total expenses
1,075,570
31,222
226,259
11,405
13,774
(38
)
1,358,192
Income (loss) before income taxes and loss related to associated companies
597,373
(17,895
)
22,431
(10,450
)
(13,774
)
3,107
580,792
Loss related to associated companies
—
—
(27,176
)
—
—
—
(27,176
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
597,373
$
(17,895
)
$
(4,745
)
$
(10,450
)
$
(13,774
)
$
3,107
553,616
Income tax provision
145,700
Net income
$
407,916
(1) In the first quarter of 2022, we transferred certain Merchant Banking net assets to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current segment disclosure.
A summary of results for the nine months ended August 31, 2022 is as follows (in thousands):
Investment
Asset
Merchant
Corporate
Parent
Consolidation
Total
Net revenues
$
3,714,928
$
77,300
$
825,637
$
8,756
$
—
$
(734
)
$
4,625,887
Expenses:
Cost of sales
—
—
349,556
—
—
—
349,556
Compensation and benefits
1,768,350
43,560
89,226
25,487
—
—
1,926,623
Non-compensation expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
237,140
25,523
—
—
—
—
262,663
Selling, general and other expenses
864,026
33,638
97,155
17,319
—
(378
)
1,011,760
Interest expense
—
—
2,846
—
25,773
—
28,619
Depreciation and amortization
69,687
1,230
57,248
1,266
—
—
129,431
Total non-compensation expenses
1,170,853
60,391
157,249
18,585
25,773
(378
)
1,432,473
Total expenses
2,939,203
103,951
596,031
44,072
25,773
(378
)
3,708,652
Income (loss) before income taxes and loss related to associated companies
775,725
(26,651
)
229,606
(35,316
)
(25,773
)
(356
)
917,235
Loss related to associated companies
—
—
(56,512
)
—
—
—
(56,512
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
775,725
$
(26,651
)
$
173,094
$
(35,316
)
$
(25,773
)
$
(356
)
860,723
Income tax provision
219,949
Net income
$
640,774
A summary of results for the nine months ended August 31, 2021 is as follows (in thousands):
Investment
Asset
Merchant
Corporate
Parent
Consolidation
Total
Net revenues
$
5,259,301
$
293,204
$
812,509
$
2,269
$
—
$
9,150
$
6,376,433
Expenses:
Cost of sales
—
—
390,916
—
—
—
390,916
Compensation and benefits
2,650,704
59,924
66,365
29,035
—
—
2,806,028
Non-compensation expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
197,226
24,982
—
—
—
—
222,208
Selling, general and other expenses
744,366
33,651
99,000
13,954
—
(212
)
890,759
Interest expense
15,806
—
2,517
—
41,505
—
59,828
Depreciation and amortization
62,580
1,462
50,536
2,306
—
—
116,884
Total non-compensation expenses
1,019,978
60,095
152,053
16,260
41,505
(212
)
1,289,679
Total expenses
3,670,682
120,019
609,334
45,295
41,505
(212
)
4,486,623
Income (loss) before income taxes and loss related to associated companies
1,588,619
173,185
203,175
(43,026
)
(41,505
)
9,362
1,889,810
Loss related to associated companies
—
—
(61,270
)
—
—
—
(61,270
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
1,588,619
$
173,185
$
141,905
$
(43,026
)
$
(41,505
)
$
9,362
1,828,540
Income tax provision
484,756
Net income
$
1,343,784
(1) In the first quarter of 2022, we transferred certain Merchant Banking net assets to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current segment disclosure.
Selected Financial and Statistical Information
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
August 31,
May 31,
August 31
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Net Revenues:
Advisory
$
486,762
$
371,760
$
583,887
Equity underwriting
150,972
122,435
367,460
Debt underwriting
76,943
107,020
229,273
Total underwriting
227,915
229,455
596,733
Other investment banking (2)
(32,877
)
85,746
42,997
Total investment banking
681,800
686,961
1,223,617
Equities
277,448
254,807
236,532
Fixed income
174,618
161,478
205,795
Total capital markets
452,066
416,285
442,327
Other (2)
866
(4,868
)
6,999
Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net Revenues (3)
1,134,732
1,098,378
1,672,943
Asset management fees and revenues (4)
17,069
14,116
18,869
Investment return (5)
(19,671
)
30,637
5,613
Allocated net interest (5)
(11,201
)
(13,606
)
(11,155
)
Total Asset Management Net Revenues
(13,803
)
31,147
13,327
Total Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Net Revenues
$
1,120,929
$
1,129,525
$
1,686,270
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Non-compensation Expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
$
84,686
$
94,016
$
68,982
Underwriting costs
11,672
13,191
21,474
Technology and communications
108,256
108,630
93,808
Occupancy and equipment rental
24,944
24,561
24,961
Business development
36,658
47,880
24,380
Professional services
55,231
52,192
49,543
Depreciation and amortization
23,767
23,233
21,559
Other
118,549
43,110
23,892
Total Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Non-compensation Expenses
$
463,763
$
406,813
$
328,599
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Compensation and Benefits Expenses:
Compensation and benefits
$
534,022
$
533,676
$
778,193
Compensation and benefits expenses as a percentage of net revenues
47.6
%
47.2
%
46.1
%
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended May 31,
2022
2021 (1)
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Net Revenues:
Advisory
$
1,402,291
$
1,285,834
Equity underwriting
429,507
1,186,728
Debt underwriting
429,142
712,370
Total underwriting
858,649
1,899,098
Other investment banking (2)
111,003
208,480
Total investment banking
2,371,943
3,393,412
Equities
809,302
1,010,497
Fixed income
538,896
826,351
Total capital markets
1,348,198
1,836,848
Other (2)
(5,213
)
29,041
Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net Revenues (3)
3,714,928
5,259,301
Asset management fees and revenues (4)
75,687
107,668
Investment return (5)
40,496
218,529
Allocated net interest (5)
(38,883
)
(32,993
)
Total Asset Management Net Revenues
77,300
293,204
Total Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Net Revenues
$
3,792,228
$
5,552,505
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Non-compensation Expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
$
262,663
$
222,208
Underwriting costs
32,991
90,641
Technology and communications
321,441
281,032
Occupancy and equipment rental
74,755
77,515
Business development
108,914
69,410
Professional services
158,541
142,419
Depreciation and amortization
70,917
64,042
Other
201,022
132,806
Total Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Non-compensation Expenses
$
1,231,244
$
1,080,073
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Compensation and Benefits Expenses:
Compensation and benefits
$
1,811,910
$
2,710,628
Compensation and benefits expenses as a percentage of net revenues
47.8
%
48.8
%
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
August 31,
May 31,
August 31
Other Data:
Number of trading days
64
64
65
Number of trading loss days (6)
9
10
20
Average VaR (in millions) (7)
$
9.6
$
11.84
$
12.69
Nine Months Ended August 31,
2022
2021 (1)
Other Data:
Number of trading days
189
189
Number of trading loss days (6)
27
49
Average VaR (in millions) (7)
$
11.18
$
14.79
(1)
In the first quarter of 2022, we transferred certain Merchant Banking net assets to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. Previously reported results are presented on a comparable basis.
|(2)
In the first quarter of 2022, we also made a change to present our share of the net earnings of Berkadia Commercial Mortgage Holding LLC within Investment banking net revenues, which was previously presented within our Other business category. Previously reported results are presented on a comparable basis.
|(3)
Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement.
|(4)
Includes management and performance fees from funds and accounts managed by us as well as our share of fees received by affiliated asset management companies with which we have revenue and profit share arrangements, as well as earnings on our ownership interest in affiliated asset managers.
|(5)
Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. We believe that aggregating Investment return and Allocated net interest would obscure the Investment return by including an amount that is unique to our credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods.
|(6)
Number of trading loss days is calculated based on trading activities in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments.
|(7)
VaR estimates the potential loss in value of trading positions in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7A "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2021.
Financial Data and Metrics
(Amounts in Millions, Except Other Data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
August 31,
May 31,
August 31
Financial position (1):
Total assets
$
55,230
$
57,214
$
58,037
Total assets less goodwill and intangible assets for the period
$
53,355
$
55,329
$
56,132
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,478
$
8,523
$
9,481
Financial instruments owned
$
20,249
$
20,248
$
19,735
Level 3 financial instruments owned (2)
$
764
$
740
$
671
Goodwill and intangible assets
$
1,874
$
1,885
$
1,905
Total equity
$
10,360
$
10,368
$
10,401
Total shareholders' equity
$
10,293
$
10,300
$
10,382
Tangible equity (3)
$
8,418
$
8,415
$
8,477
Other data and financial ratios:
Leverage ratio (1) (4)
5.3
5.5
5.6
Tangible gross leverage ratio (1) (5)
6.3
6.6
6.6
Number of employees, at period end
5,347
5,619
5,493
(1)
Amounts pertaining to August 31, 2022 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2022.
(2)
Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned.
(3)
Tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) represents total Jefferies shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. We believe that tangible equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors.
(4)
Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity.
(5)
Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets divided by tangible equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing our leverage ratio.
Components of Denominator for Earnings Per Share
The denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Weighted average common shares outstanding
230,988
236,546
Weighted average shares of restricted stock with future service
(710
)
(1,075
)
Weighted average restricted stock units outstanding with no future service
13,575
14,697
Denominator for basic earnings per share
243,853
250,168
Stock options and other share based awards
1,171
1,485
Senior executive compensation plan restricted stock unit awards
1,774
1,989
Mandatorily redeemable convertible preferred shares
4,441
4,441
Denominator for diluted earnings per share
251,239
258,083
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP measures to their respective U.S. GAAP measures. Management believes such non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Earnings Per Share GAAP Reconciliation
Reconciliation of Jefferies net income attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share (in thousands, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
195,459
$
636,920
Net income impact for regulatory settlement
80,000
80,000
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
$
275,459
$
716,920
Jefferies Financial Group diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.78
$
2.48
Diluted earnings per share impact for regulatory settlement
0.32
0.31
Adjusted Jefferies Financial Group diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.10
$
2.79
Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation
The table below reconciles our Net income attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net income and our Shareholders' equity to adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (in thousands):
Three Months Ended August 31,
Nine Months Ended August 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
195,459
$
407,459
$
636,920
$
1,342,490
Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax
1,638
2,618
6,350
7,869
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
197,097
$
410,077
$
643,270
$
1,350,359
Annualized adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
788,388
$
1,640,308
$
857,693
$
1,800,479
May 31,
November 30,
2022
2021
2021
2020
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
10,300,177
$
10,072,634
$
10,553,755
$
9,403,893
Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(1,885,043
)
(1,912,480
)
(1,897,500
)
(1,913,467
)
Less: Deferred tax asset
(401,268
)
(452,467
)
(327,547
)
(393,687
)
Less: Weighted average quarter-to-date or year-to-date impact of cash dividends and share repurchases
(93,106
)
(56,862
)
(539,674
)
(189,771
)
Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
7,920,760
$
7,650,825
$
7,789,034
$
6,906,968
Return on adjusted tangible equity
10.0
%
21.4
%
11.0
%
26.1
%
Adjusted Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation
The table below reconciles our Net income attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net income excluding regulatory settlement expense and our Shareholders' equity to adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
195,459
$
636,920
Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax
1,638
6,350
Net income impact for regulatory settlement
80,000
80,000
Adjusted net income excluding regulatory settlement (non-GAAP)
$
277,097
$
723,270
Annualized adjusted net income excluding regulatory settlement (non-GAAP)
$
1,108,388
$
964,360
May 31, 2022
November 30, 2021
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
10,300,177
$
10,553,755
Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(1,885,043
)
(1,897,500
)
Less: Deferred tax asset
(401,268
)
(327,547
)
Less: Weighted average quarter-to-date or year-to-date impact of cash dividends and share repurchases
(93,106
)
(539,674
)
Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
7,920,760
$
7,789,034
Adjusted return on adjusted tangible equity
14.0
%
12.4
%
Jefferies Shareholders' Equity GAAP Reconciliation
At the beginning of the press release, we disclose how much we have returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends since the beginning of 2018 and what percentage that is of shareholders' equity and tangible shareholders' equity at the beginning of 2018. The table below reconciles our shareholders' equity to tangible shareholders' equity at the beginning of 2018 (in thousands):
December 31, 2017
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
10,105,957
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(2,463,180
)
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
7,642,777
Jefferies Book Value and Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation
The table below reconciles our book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and our common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share amounts):
August 31, 2022
Book value (GAAP)
$
10,292,531
Redeemable convertible preferred shares convertible to common shares (1)
125,000
Stock options (2)
119,384
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(1,874,435
)
Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$
8,662,480
Common shares outstanding (GAAP)
228,807
Restricted stock units ("RSUs")
16,792
Redeemable convertible preferred shares converted to common shares (1)
4,441
Stock options (2)
5,027
Other
1,155
Fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (3)
256,222
Book value per share outstanding
$
44.98
Tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding
$
33.81
(1)
Redeemable convertible preferred shares added to book value and fully diluted shares assume that the redeemable convertible preferred shares are converted to common shares.
(2)
Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of August 31, 2022 of 5,026,532 multiplied by the weighted average exercise price of $23.75 on August 31, 2022. Stock options added to fully diluted shares are equal to the total stock options outstanding on August 31, 2022.
(3)
Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options and the additional common shares if our redeemable convertible preferred shares were converted to common shares.
Effective Tax Rate GAAP Reconciliation
The table below reconciles our effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate:
Three Months Ended
Effective tax rate (GAAP)
35.1%
Effective tax rate impact for regulatory settlement
(7.4) %
Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP)
27.7%
Contacts
Jonathan Freedman 212.778.8913