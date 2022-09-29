BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Director Declaration



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, has retired from the Board of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust plc with effect from 28 September 2022.



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



29 September 2022



