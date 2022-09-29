BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 29
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, has retired from the Board of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust plc with effect from 28 September 2022.
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
29 September 2022
END
