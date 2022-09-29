Anzeige
29.09.2022 | 10:58
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 29

Fidelity European Trust PLC

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Milyae Park has been appointed as a non-executive director of Alliance Trust PLC with effect from 29 September 2022.

Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary

29 September 2022

01737 834798

