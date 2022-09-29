Fidelity European Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 29
Fidelity European Trust PLC
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Milyae Park has been appointed as a non-executive director of Alliance Trust PLC with effect from 29 September 2022.
Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
29 September 2022
01737 834798
