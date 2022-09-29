

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Thursday as investors fretted about a worsening energy crisis in Europe.



The U.K. is already in the throes of a full-year recession, while Europe is facing a tough winter and rising credit risk, according to S&P Global Ratings.



Sweden's coast guard has discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, heightening energy security concerns.



In economic releases, a measure of economic sentiment in the euro area deteriorated again in September, the European Commission said.



The corresponding index - an aggregate measure of business and consumer confidence-dropped to 93.7 from 97.3 in August, the lowest reading since November 2020, weighed by high inflation and a darkening economic outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 88 points, or 1.5 percent, at 5,676 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.







