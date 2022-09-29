Inteliqo Ltd - Signed Exclusive Territory Reseller Agreements

29th September 2022

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo", the "Company")

Signed Exclusive Territory Reseller Agreements for Nine Territories

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, is pleased to announce that it has signed exclusive territory reseller agreements ("the Agreements") with Royal Group Teknoloji Yatirim Ve Madencilik Sanayi Ticaret Limited (the "Reseller") on 23 September 2022.

The Reseller is incorporated and registered in Turkey (with Tin number 6320521705) and with its registered office at Sirketi Karadeniz Mah, Eski Edirne Asfalti Cad,Venezia Mega Rezidence G Blok 408 G 84 Gaziosmanp Asa, Istanbul, Turkey.

Inteliqo appointed the Reseller as its exclusive reseller for the promotion and sale of the products within nine Territories including Belgium, Canada, France, Morocco, Switzerland, Spain, Libya, Turkey and Tunisia. The Agreements carry an initial five-year term. Inteliqo expects the first orders from the agreements in November and further announcements will be made once the orders are received.

Inteliqo CEO Joseph Hill said, "I am delighted to sign the first exclusive reseller agreements and look forward to working with the Royal Group in the 9 territories".

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of Inteliqo Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

