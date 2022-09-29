Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CHREMACOIN (CRMC) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRMC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, CHREMA provides a new type of metaverse platform for digital gold distribution service. Its native token CHREMACOIN (CRMC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on September 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CHREMA

CRMC PTE.LTD is headquartered in Singapore. It cooperates with a Korean-based gold mining company in mining and refining work and creates revenue by distributing and selling the refined gold. The revenue goes to producing the blockchain-based CHREMA world ecosystem (metaverse platform) where the platform users are eligible to receive a portion of the profits.

Unlike other blockchain platforms in the market, CHREMA platform engages itself with an actual gold mine business to establish a practical blockchain platform that can be used right away on a digital gold trading platform. It integrates the blockchain and gold trading business together, delivering advanced blockchain-based NFT shopping service.

This project provides a unique system for gold mining within the CHREMA world metaverse and also a P2P market where users can sell and buy gold mining equipment, the CHREMA gold NFT. In the CHREMA world, users can start mining using CHREMA gold NFTs and finally acquire CHREMA gold. The mined CHREMA gold can be used online smart gold trading market and in the metaverse.

Furthermore, the CHREMA gold acquired by mining can also be exchanged for actual physical gold. CRMC PTE.LTD is an actual operator of the refined gold distribution business that has entered into a business agreement with a gold mine development company. The revenue from this business becomes a financial resource for exchanging CHREMA gold earned from the metaverse for actual physical gold.

The CHREMA gold trading platform will support non-face-to-face mobile gold trading based on the blockchain digital asset and provide a one-stop service about gold from refining to distribution. In addition, there's also CHREMA wallet that underpins various aspects of the CHREMA world ecosystem, from storing digital assets such as different types of cryptocurrency and NFTs to sending and receiving them in a safe way. The CHREMA wallet users can conveniently use blockchain-based services of CHREMA ecosystem.

About CRMC Token

CHREMACOIN (CRMC) is the native token of CHREMA ecosystem. It is essential for users to join mining in the CHREMA metaverse platform and contributes to establishing a fair rewarding system based on the value of the users' dedication to the CHREMA metaverse platform ecosystem through mining. No users can start mining without a CRMC token.

Based on ERC-20, CRMC has a total supply of 50 million (i.e. 50,000,000) tokens, of which 60% is provided for token sale, 5% will be used for marketing, 15% is allocated for control and reserve, 10% is provided for alliance (partnership), and the remaining 10% is allocated to the team.

The CRMC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on September 29, 2022, investors who are interested in the CHREMA investment can easily buy and sell CRMC token on LBank Exchange right now.

