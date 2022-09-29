Expected to Go Live in Q1 2023 through Integration with Alpaca

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") subsidiary Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy") today announced its partnership with AlpacaDB, Inc. ("Alpaca"), which will enable Bitbuy to offer its users fractional trading and investing in thousands of US stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), in an integrated experience within the existing Bitbuy platform.

Bitbuy will utilize Alpaca's Broker API which will provide Bitbuy customers with real-time fractional trading and instant settlement. Bitbuy stock trading will be offered in conjunction with Alpaca and brokerage services through a leading Canadian investment bank and IIROC member. WonderFi's banking partner will route, execute, clear and custody all customer accounts and trades. Bitbuy stock trading is expected to go live in Q1 2023 and the official launch date will be announced prior to.

WonderFi CEO Ben Samaroo commented: "Providing seamless access to stock trading makes Bitbuy the first platform in Canada to offer a full suite of crypto trading as well as fractional trading of US equities with real-time settlement. This is in furtherance of our goal of making users' lives easier and bringing key asset classes within our easy-to-use, regulated platforms."

"Alpaca is always about opening financial services access globally, now with partners in more than 25 countries. This partnership with WonderFi accelerates our mission, and I am very excited that Alpaca's infrastructure will support the service to people in Canada, where many of our employees reside," said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca.

WonderFi Strategic Investor Kevin O'Leary added, "This is an excellent move for WonderFi and Bitbuy - Alpaca is an excellent partner to team up with on the launch of Bitbuy Stocks. Stock trading through Bitbuy promises to be extremely efficient, low cost and innovative in the Canadian market."

To join Bitbuy's wait-list and learn more about the upcoming launch, please sign up here: www.bitbuy.ca/stocks.

ABOUT ALPACA

Alpaca is a developer-first embedded financial technologies platform that's raised over $70m in funding. Alpaca offers crypto and stock trading, real-time market data, and end-to-end brokerage infrastructure through modern APIs. Alpaca is backed by top investors in the industry globally including Portage Ventures, Spark Capital, Social Leverage, Tribe Capital, Horizons Ventures, Eldridge, Positive Sum, Elefund, and Y Combinator. Securities are offered by Alpaca Securities LLC. Crypto services are offered by Alpaca Crypto LLC. To learn more about Alpaca, please visit https://alpaca.markets.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

