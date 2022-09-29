NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 September 2022 were: 542.31p Capital only 550.87p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 57,359 ordinary shares on 28th September 2022, the Company has 101,226,976 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,982,888 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.