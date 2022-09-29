Molitor International Conseil specializes in (RPO - Recruitment Process Outsourcing) Solutions

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - Molitor International Conseil, a top-ranking French recruitment company by Forbes, is pleased to announce its expansion to New York and planned for the opening of a new office in January 2023 as Molitor International Partners. The firm specializes in various recruitment services while taking advantage of a high-tech sourcing system that combines artificial intelligence with experienced headhunters. Molitor International Conseil is rapidly expanding its presence in new markets like the US.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/138832_3bcee30c84a5eb25_001full.jpg

The company, having been in the recruitment space and having experienced radical growth within the last few years, draws from its experience and data insight to provide an effective Recruiting Process Outsourcing Solution. For nearly 5 years in R&D, the company has developed a unique project management solution, with a dedicated project manager, smart dashboard, and precise monitoring of KPIs that help business owners to save 40 to 50% of recruitment costs.

For more information, kindly visit: https://molitor-international.com/nos-services/solution-rpo/

The company's immediate growth plan involves increasing market share in New York, in addition to its existing client based in Paris.

The firm understands the importance of finding the right qualified talent and is able to offer different tailor-made recruitment solutions for each business's needs. As one of the major players in RPO, the team will help deploy and manage all client recruitment outsourcing projects using three unique methods: the sourcing division, the strategic pole, and full outsourcing.

"Molitor International has been cited as the recruitment model of the future by Challenges," said Darrell Mbow, the CEO "The team has much experience after working with large corporations. To date, over 1460 plus recruitments have been completed, and the team is showing no signs of stopping."

Get in touch with the team here for any questions on the recruitment process.

About Molitor International Conseil

Molitor International Conseil, in 2018 in Paris is a recruitment firm that specialised in RPO mixing the know-how of experienced headhunters and artificial intelligence. The company has been ranked by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 100 companies in France. Molitor International Conseil provides various recruitment services to clients and they use various different tools to help secure the best candidate.

Contact Info:

Name: Ishaq Cisse

Email: ishaq@molitor-international.com

Organization: Molitor International Partners

Address: 524 Broadway, New York 10012.

Phone: +33 1 80 20 92 78

Website: http://www.molitor-international.com

