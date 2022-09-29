Morgan Stanley B.V. - six months interim report and financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2022

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the interim report and financial statements for the six months period 30 June 2022 as expressed in article 5.25d of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website: https://sp.morganstanley.com/EU/Download/GeneralDocument?documentID=8a509c97-689b-4c62-84b3-c6f0cba977a4

