Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clean Industry Solutions Hld Europe (467/22)

With effect from September 30, 2022, the unit rights in Clean Industry Solutions Hld Europe will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 11, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CISH UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018715856 Order book ID: 269380 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 30, 2022, the paid subscription units in Clean Industry Solutions Hld Europe will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CISH BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018715864 Order book ID: 269381 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com