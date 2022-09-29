Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
WKN: A2JB90 ISIN: SE0011762517 
Frankfurt
20.09.22
09:16 Uhr
0,272 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2022 | 14:05
81 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clean Industry Solutions Hld Europe (467/22)

With effect from September 30, 2022, the unit rights in Clean Industry
Solutions Hld Europe will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including October 11, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CISH UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018715856              
Order book ID:  269380                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 30, 2022, the paid subscription units in Clean
Industry Solutions Hld Europe will be traded on First North Growth Market.
Trading will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CISH BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018715864              
Order book ID:  269381                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
