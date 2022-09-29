Anzeige
WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 
Berlin
29.09.22
08:03 Uhr
12,000 Euro
-0,120
-0,99 %
29.09.2022
Elanders AB: Elanders - new call-in details for the conference call in connection with the Quarterly Report January-September 2022

Elanders will issue its Quarterly Report for the third quarter 2022 on Monday October 17 at 13:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner. We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

The call-in details for the conference call have been updated. Please use one of the phone numbers below and dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to join the conference call:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5051 0086
Germany: +49 (0) 211 8822 8324
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0211
USA: +1 646 843 4609

Participant code: 1948496#

Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of quarterly results
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2022-09-29 Elanders Press release - New call-in details for the conference call in connection with the Quarterly Report January-September 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac39b30b-3e6f-40fa-b344-068fea2d677f)

