OneMeta AI and World Congress of Families Will Make the Conference Available in 82 Languages to Over 4,000 Worldwide Participants

OneMeta AI and its cutting edge AI technology product: Verbum, www.verbum.ai , will be providing live language interpretation for over 50 International speakers and over 1,200 participating institutions at the World Congress of Families convention in Mexico City, September 29-October 2, 2022. The World Congress of Families expects over 4,000 total participants and Verbum will be used to make 40+ hours of content available to all participants and accessibile in 82 languages during the conference.

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI, stated "As a sponsor of the Conference we look forward to showing how our real-time translation product, Verbum will allow the speaker's messages to be immediately understood by those not only in attendance but are participating online in their native language. Speakers include the Archbishop of Mexico from the Catholic church, Elder Wilford Andersen from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and other clergy members and family advocates that are coming to celebrate families and how families can be strengthened. Verbum is the premier translation software that allows listeners to understand foreign communication in their native language in real-time. As this is a worldwide event, we will make the event available in 82 languages. Verbum can be used for groups as large as 25,000 persons and for 82 different languages in real time. Clear, concise, precise, and real-time multilanguage communication is now available for all events."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

Onemeta AI. Email: info@Onemeta.ai

