

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced an additional $1.1 billion package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine to help the country fight the ongoing Russian invasion.



The latest tranche of U.S. military aid, channeled through the Ukraine Security Assistance initiative (USAI), includes 18 new High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS, which Ukraine has used so effectively on the battlefield.



It also includes hundreds of armored vehicles, radars, and counter-drone systems.



The list of capabilities that the Pentagon published in a press release include 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and associated ammunition; 150 Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); 150 Tactical Vehicles to tow weapons; 40 trucks and 80 trailers to transport heavy equipment; Two radars for Unmanned Aerial Systems; 20 multi-mission radars; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; Tactical secure communications systems, surveillance systems, and optics; Explosive ordnance disposal equipment; and Body armor and other field equipment. In addition, the US Government has provided funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.



The USAI package is a U.S. commitment to continue support Ukraine over the long term. It represents a multi-year investment in critical capabilities to build the enduring strength of Ukraine's Armed Forces.



Announcing this at a Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, 'We will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves for as long as it takes'.



The U.S. has so far committed more than $16.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's attack on February 24.



Ukraine has managed to withstand the Russian onslaught and thwart attacks on many battlefronts with the help of Western military aid. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to request the world to provide more security assistance in its dogged resistance against the military super power.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de