

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence remained unchanged in September, after falling in the previous two months, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index stood at 94.3 in September, the same reading as in August.



Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index improved slightly to 72.4 in September from 72.2 in the previous month.



Consumer's expectations regarding the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months strengthened in September, while their own future financial situation weakened slightly.



The confidence index for the manufacturing industry fell to 100.2 in September and the measure for construction declined to 88.1.



The sentiment index in retail trade improved to 115.9, while that in service rose to 118.2.







