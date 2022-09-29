Alternatives business announces major hiring spree following 2020 soft launch

Blue-chip hires will deepen industry-leading expertise and accelerate global expansion

Appointments follow period of rapid growth after soaring demand for private markets products

Partnered with platinum-level clients, including the majority of the top 10 largest private markets managers globally who have raised over $750 billion USD of funds in the past decade

S64, the trusted alternatives partner to the world's leading asset managers and private banks, has today announced a series of strategic hires following a period of rapid growth since its launch in 2020.

S64's best-in-class team, who worked together for over a decade at Deutsche Bank, has further strengthened its expertise by making a number of appointments from blue-chip institutions to its London office. The business also has plans to advance its footprint across EMEA, Asia and Australia in major global financial hubs.

Strategic hires following rapid growth

Led by founder and CEO Tarun Nagpal, S64's team has led the way in industry innovation for more than a decade, pioneering the development of alternative platform solutions. The latest additions include Venkata Kota, Head of Client Solutions, formerly of Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank; Richard Marland, Head of Operations and Fund Governance, formerly of Deutsche Bank; Tetyana Turek, Business and Project Management, formerly of Deutsche Bank; Mark Slater, Legal Counsel and Compliance, formerly of J.P. Morgan and Simmons Simmons; and Eve Wachtel, Asia Pacific Distribution, formerly of Deutsche Bank.

The firm's structuring and solutions team also boasts three new additions, comprising Matteo De Checchi, Dennis BewsandAdam Hooper, from Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Barings respectively.

S64 expects to more than double its 40-strong headcount over the next 12 months across its structuring, distribution, platform and technology expertise.

Tarun Nagpal, CEO of S64, commented: "I'm delighted to welcome some of the industry's leading talent to our firm. Not only do they bring with them deep technical experience, but a track record of market-defining innovation.

We are witnessing a revolution in how private markets are accessed. Our award-winning legacy, unique proposition and market-leading expertise mean we are well-positioned to build upon our impressive growth to date.

As we define a new era in alternative assets, we plan to deepen our expertise through further strategic hires and expand our presence into target markets over the coming year."

Pipeline of mandates with platinum-level clients

S64 is already the trusted partner of global leaders across private equity, asset management and private wealth having won numerous competitive mandates, including the majority of the top 10 largest private markets managers globally, who have raised over $750 billion USD of funds in the past decade. The firm has built market share at speed with a robust pipeline of new opportunities.

The business is leading the way in industry innovation through the development of an array of novel solutions for clients, including the structuring, delivery and servicing of ELTIFs, UK LTAFs, and open-ended semi-liquid retail products, helping them rapidly scale their offerings.

Tarun Nagpal added: "We're excited to be working with platinum-level asset managers and private banks, having won a pipeline of highly-coveted mandates which has turbocharged our ambitious growth trajectory.

With our world-class proprietary technology, which services the full lifecycle of alternatives products, our innovative approach is further opening up access to private markets and enabling them to flourish."

ENDS.

Notes to Editors

Global fund manager ranking and fundraising amount according to Preqin's Fund Managers League Table as of 25.09.22.

Preqin calculates top global fund managers based on aggregate capital raised via closed-end commingled funds.

Fundraising amount is based on funds raised in the last 10 years.

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world's first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64's innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets from structuring and onboarding to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for over a decade.

www.s64capital.com LinkedIn Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005482/en/

Contacts:

Further information

Press contact:

Ben Carr, MHP Mischief

benjamin.carr@mhpc.com +44 7753 415725