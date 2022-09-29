VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Motors Registers AWD EV Truck/SUV with the NHTSA Officially Entering the Electric Truck Market

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announces that it has submitted its all-wheel drive street legal on and off road vehicle registration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Association "NHTSA" in accordance with (49 CFR Part 586).

This marks the second formal submission to the NHTSA for registration of its new electric vehicles to be legally driven on public roads. E-Cite has already submitted for its affordable EV Sportscar which is currently being processed.

The new all-wheel drive EV Truck will have dual motors and be extremely capable of both off-road exploration and boulevard cruising.

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "This on-road and off-road vehicle has been in development parallel with our other vehicles and has now reached critical milestones allowing us to submit for registration. The E-Cite Motors Group is committed to bringing a range of electric vehicles to the public that are unique and evoke passion amongst the most decerning auto aficionados."

On July 24th E-Cite was assigned a World Manufacturers Identifier from SAE International, the registration authority for International Standard ISO 3780.

E-Cite Motors Group WMI Code is 1V9 which will be positions 1,2, and 3 of the VIN of all E-Cite Motors passenger vehicles. The WMI Extension is 255 which will occupy positions 12, 13, and 14 of all E-Cite Motors passenger vehicles.

E-Cites' application for a manufactures ID has also been accepted and processed by the NHTSA. E-Cites manufactures ID is 21725 which is a requirement to manufacture vehicles in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is an agency of the U.S. federal government, part of the Department of Transportation. It describes its mission as "Save lives, prevent injuries, reduce vehicle-related crashes related to transportation in the United States".

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cite's vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015." In 2015, Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity. Although they were given one year to establish this new program, it took until January 2021 until the NHSTA issued a final ruling to allow low volume vehicle manufacturing. Under the act, car manufacturers are exempt from all the safety standards, but they must meet current emissions standards. There are no emissions standards for EV vehicles.

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a revolutionary modular chassis that uses electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

