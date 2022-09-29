MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM held on 29 September 2022

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(The "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 29 September 2022

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast (excl. votes withheld) Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Strategic Report, Report of the Directors, Auditor's Report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2022. 4,766,950 99.94 3,000 0.06 4,769,950 1,796 2. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2022. 4,736,705 99.35 31,074 0.65 4,767,779 3,967 3. To approve a final dividend of 0.4p per share. 4,766,950 99.94 3,000 0.06 4,769,950 1,796 4. To re-elect Richard Davidson as a Director of the Company. 4,750,815 99.90 4,601 0.10 4,755,416 16,330 5. To re-elect Ekaterina Thomson as a Director of the Company. 4,750,649 99.90 4,767 0.10 4,755,416 16,330 6. To re-elect Hugh van Cutsem as a Director of the Company. 4,751,416 99.92 4,000 0.08 4,755,416 16,330 7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company. 4,752,627 99.70 14,063 0.30 4,766,690 5,056 8. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 4,765,950 99.92 4,000 0.08 4,769,950 1,796 SPECIAL BUSINESS 9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 4,748,624 99.60 19,155 0.40 4,767,779 3,967 Special Resolutions 10. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights. 4,748,102 99.59 19,677 0.41 4,767,779 3,967 11. To authorise the Company to re-purchase shares in the market. 4,766,930 99.94 3,020 0.06 4,769,950 1,796 12. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 4,758,053 99.80 9,638 0.20 4,767,691 4,055

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 25,035,256.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

29 September 2022

For further information contact:

Kerstin Rucht, Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary, 020 3709 8732