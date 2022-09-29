Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1W0MM ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Ticker-Symbol: 4A91 
Frankfurt
29.09.22
08:03 Uhr
34,000 Euro
-2,000
-5,56 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,60036,00016:54
35,60036,00016:47
Dow Jones News
29.09.2022 | 14:49
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Sep-2022 / 13:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 26 September 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') on 11 September 2020 and 29 September 2020 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs').

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below. 

Name      Role                 Date of   Shares     Number of Shares Sold Shares 
                           Award    Released    (2)          Retained 
Andrew                        11/09/2020  1,718     598(3)         1,120 
McCloskey    Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R 
        &D 
                           29/09/2020  1,948     678(3)         1,270 
Robert McGreevy Chief Product Officer         11/09/2020  1,127     333(3)         794 
Rashesh Mody  EVP, Operations Business       11/09/2020  888      327(3)         561 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associateddealing costs, and the balance was retained. 3. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy andRashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 26September 2022 at a price of GBP31.60 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 27 September 2022.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations      +44 (0)7789 818684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
                           +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                  Andrew McCloskey 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 
                           Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                           AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                  213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial      Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                           ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                           Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on (1) 
                           11 September 2020 and (2) 29 September 2020 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
                           1.       Nil   1,718 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           2.       Nil   1,948

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume 3,666

-- Price Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Andrew McCloskey

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction 

1.       GBP31.60 598 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)       2.       GBP31.60 678

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume 1,276

-- Price GBP31.60

e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Robert McGreevy 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Product Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Vesting of conditional share awards under the 
                                     RSP granted on 11 September 2020 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                1,127 
                                     Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information                   1,127 
d)         -- Aggregated volume           Nil 
          -- Price 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-09-26 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Robert McGreevy 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Product Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Sale of shares to cover personal tax 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  obligations 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP31.60        333 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume           333 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP31.60 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-09-26 
                                     XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Rashesh Mody 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Operations Business 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Vesting of conditional share awards under the 
                                     RSP granted on 11 September 2020 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                888 
                                     Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information                   888 
d)         -- Aggregated volume           Nil 
          -- Price 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-09-26 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Rashesh Mody 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Operations Business 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Sale of shares to cover personal tax 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  obligations 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP31.60        327 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume           327 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP31.60 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-09-26 
                                     XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      AVV 
LEI Code:    213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State 
Sequence No.:  191433 
EQS News ID:  1453363 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453363&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2022 08:16 ET (12:16 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.