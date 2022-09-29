AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Sep-2022 / 13:16 GMT/BST

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 26 September 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') on 11 September 2020 and 29 September 2020 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs').

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.

Name Role Date of Shares Number of Shares Sold Shares Award Released (2) Retained Andrew 11/09/2020 1,718 598(3) 1,120 McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R &D 29/09/2020 1,948 678(3) 1,270 Robert McGreevy Chief Product Officer 11/09/2020 1,127 333(3) 794 Rashesh Mody EVP, Operations Business 11/09/2020 888 327(3) 561 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associateddealing costs, and the balance was retained. 3. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy andRashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 26September 2022 at a price of GBP31.60 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 27 September 2022.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on (1) 11 September 2020 and (2) 29 September 2020 b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 1,718 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2. Nil 1,948

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume 3,666

-- Price Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Andrew McCloskey

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction

1. GBP31.60 598 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2. GBP31.60 678

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume 1,276

-- Price GBP31.60

e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Robert McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 11 September 2020 b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,127 Nil Aggregated information 1,127 d) -- Aggregated volume Nil -- Price e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Robert McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Sale of shares to cover personal tax b) Nature of the transaction obligations Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP31.60 333 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 333 -- Price GBP31.60 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26 XLON f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 11 September 2020 b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 888 Nil Aggregated information 888 d) -- Aggregated volume Nil -- Price e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Sale of shares to cover personal tax b) Nature of the transaction obligations Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP31.60 327 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 327 -- Price GBP31.60 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26 XLON f) Place of the transaction

