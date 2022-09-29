EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
The interim financial report for the half year ended 30 June 2022 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is available on https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific/.
This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG.
Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
Finance and Treasury Solutions
44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave
Victoria 3170
Australia
Phone: +61 481 904 594
E-mail: mbaup-accounting@mercedes-benz.com
