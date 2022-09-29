FinancialBuzz.com: Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Reshape Patient Care Capabilities

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the numerous technologies that help transform the medical device market are the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and advanced 3D printing. For instance, IoT is increasingly being used in healthcare to promote active patient engagement and patient-centric service delivery through advanced devices that are constantly connected with each other. Overall, the patient monitoring device market is a large and diverse segment of the medical device industry. In recent years, due to the pandemic and the pressure that hospitals and medical professionals have experienced because of the virus, this segment has gained even more popularity. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized the role remote monitoring devices could play in the industry following the pandemic and even changed its guidance on the use of non-invasive remote monitoring devices for patient care during the public health emergency. Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI), Garmin Ltd. ( NYSE: GRMN), Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE: ABT), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT)

Traditionally, patient monitoring devices are used in hospitals to monitor a patient's vital signs. Nowadays, with the advancements in wireless technology, these devices can be used to monitor a patient's various physiological parameters remotely. In addition, new wearable monitoring devices, equipped with the IoT technology, can communicate with smartphones, transferring crucial data right to user friendly applications. Moreover, there has been an increasing focus on the development of smaller, more reliable, and more energy-efficient devices in recent years, compared to the previous generations of medical wearables. And, according to data published by Grand View Research, Inc., the global wearable medical devices market size was valued at USD 16.6 Billion in 2020. Furthermore, it is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) announced earlier this week breaking news that, "it has entered into a preliminary agreement with EVERSANA, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry.

The agreement covers the U.S. and all global sales and marketing of Nemaura's Diabetes Management Solution, BEATdiabetes. The BEATdiabetes program is based on Nemaura's noninvasive glucose monitoring solution, proBEAT. Nemaura and EVERSANA will work together to develop the optimal launch strategy for large-scale adoption of the diabetes management program, including franchising and direct sales to self-insured corporate clients and healthcare insurers.

In early pilot trials conducted over the last 12 months, the BEATdiabetes program yielded overall positive outcomes, demonstrating that sustainable, long-term weight loss and, therefore, improvement in the management of Type 2 diabetes is achievable. Incumbents in the space have also demonstrated clinically significant outcomes when such diabetes management programs are used in conjunction with continuous glucose monitors. Nemaura, however, has the advantage of its own proprietary noninvasive sensor technology which significantly reduces sensor costs, as the sensors are only worn a few days each month.

EVERSANA is widely regarded as the leader in digital therapeutic commercialization. Across the life sciences industry, the fully integrated commercialization provider works with more than 670 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Nemaura Medical's Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'We are excited to be working with EVERSANA to bring our diabetes management solution to market. This is a culmination of several months of negotiations with EVERSANA following the encouraging outcome of the pilot studies. Diabetes management is an area of huge unmet need, and we anticipate that our solution will be very easy, simple to administer, and highly cost-effective, all elements supporting large-scale adoption.'

Jim Lang, Chief Executive Officer of EVERSANA, added, 'Nemaura's innovative programs and sensor technology potentially represent a major change in the way in which diabetes is addressed and how patients may be supported. We look forward to leveraging our full suite of commercialization services to support a successful U.S. launch.'"

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) announced back in August the full market release of the Masimo W1 health watch for consumer use. The first of its kind, the Masimo W1 offers accurate, continuous measurements and insightful health data - from the leader in hospital pulse oximetry - in a personal, lifestyle-friendly, wrist-worn wearable. Building on Masimo's decades of leadership in creating revolutionary noninvasive blood parameter monitoring solutions, Masimo W1 provides for the first time in a watch format, accurate, continuous monitoring of oxygen saturation (SpO2), as well as pulse rate, respiration rate, and more, and, in a limited market release, hydration index - for consumers wanting to better understand their overall health, improve their fitness, or share their health data with friends and family. Taking 86,400 measurements a day for second-by-second trending, the Masimo W1 watch represents the future of personal health. Dotsie Bausch, also an Olympic silver medalist, added, "Masimo W1 delivers the next generation of accuracy in wearables. I trusted Masimo technology to catapult me onto the Olympic podium as the oldest competitor in history in my discipline. Masimo delivers superior accuracy through movement, which is the golden edge any athlete is looking for to produce their very best, every single time."

Garmin Ltd. ( NYSE: GRMN) reported back in April the vívosmart 5, a comfortable, easy-to-read smart fitness tracker with Garmin's most advanced sleep features, including sleep score. Designed for customers seeking a simpler solution for monitoring their wellbeing, the vívosmart 5 features at-a-glance health stats for Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body BatteryTM energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking and more - no subscription required1. When it's time to move, the vívosmart 5 tracks the basics like steps, calories burned and intensity minutes plus a variety of built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more2. With smart notifications, calendar reminders and safety features that can be triggered with the press of a button, the vívosmart 5 delivers on all of the essentials3. Check out the video here. "We understand that there are many customers who prefer the comfort and no-fuss design of a band," said Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales. "The vívosmart 5 is there when you need it and unobtrusive when you don't, whether you're using it to track sleep, heart rate, activities or to simply view text messages."

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE: ABT) announced on September 20th, new data from the Real World Evidence of FreeStyle Libre (RELIEF) study showing the use of FreeStyle Libre, a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) significantly reduced the rate of hospitalizations due to acute diabetes events (ADEs) for people living with Type 2 diabetes on once-daily (basal) insulin therapy.1 These findings were published in the Journal of Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics and presented at the 58th Annual European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting. "The results of the RELIEF study highlight the value of FreeStyle Libre system in reducing serious diabetes-related events and hospitalizations among patients with Type 2 diabetes on basal-only therapy," says Professor Jean-Pierre Riveline, Centre Universitaire du Diabète et de ses Complications, Hôpital Lariboisière. "The reductions are similar to the results seen among the larger cohort of people with Type 2 diabetes who were receiving multiple daily injections, suggesting that FreeStyle Libre technology therapy should be proposed as part of individualized care for patients with Type 2 diabetes on basal-only insulin, not just people on intensive insulin therapy."

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, and continuous glucose monitoring systems.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For nemaura medical inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minimally-invasive-medical-devices-reshape-patient-care-capabilities-301636481.html