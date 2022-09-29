Brunswick, Maine--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - Northern Belle Holistic, a medical marijuana dispensary in Brunswick, ME, on a mission to raise awareness about the many holistic health benefits of the cannabis plant, is proud to announce the Inaugural Belle's Country Fair. The family-friendly event, which will be on Saturday, October 8th, will be free to the public and showcase local vendors and their products and services, as well as raise awareness and funds for breast cancer. It is free to attend.

"Our choice to host the Inaugural Belle's County Fair during Breast Cancer Awareness month isn't a coincidence. In fact, it's a topic that's incredibly near and dear to our hearts as our very own operations specialist and good friend, Melissa Rivera, is currently navigating a recent Stage 2 diagnosis," Emily Nelson, Owner of Northern Belle Holistic, explained.

"Not only will the Fair be loads of fun for the community, but we also envision it being a one-of-a-kind fundraising event to help Melissa and her family cover medical costs. Most of us know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer and how arduous of a journey it can be. We want to do our part to help them out because that's what community is all about."

The Belle's Country Fair event details are as follows:

When: Saturday, October 8th

Cost: Free

Time: 11:00am to 3:00pm

Location: 410 Bath Rd, Brunswick, ME 04011

Visit the Northern Belle Holistic website for more information.

Belle's Country Fair was created as a family-first event to bring local vendors together, give back to area residents, and create public visibility on important topics relevant to the community. This year's Fair will host several food trucks and vendors, as well as silent auctions and raffles. All proceeds from this event will be going directly to the Rivera family.

About Northern Belle Holistic

Northern Belle Holistic's mission is to raise awareness about the holistic benefits of cannabis through support, education, honesty, and integrity in all of the products they provide. As a medical marijuana dispensary in Brunswick, they offer customers premium cannabis provisions such as flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, topicals, and much more. They also provide several wellness products, including CBD and Au Natural-branded products.

Media Contact:

editor@thecryeronline.com - Charlie Crosby

articles@turnerpublishing.net - Libby Poulin/Bill Van Tassle

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138604