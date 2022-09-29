Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHD8 ISIN: SE0017768716 Ticker-Symbol: BWJ1 
Tradegate
29.09.22
14:26 Uhr
31,330 Euro
+0,400
+1,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,95031,08015:36
30,97031,08015:36
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2022 | 15:05
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Boliden AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (389/22)

As of September 30, 2022, the following instrument issued byBoliden AB (publ)
listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change market segment, short name and
trading code. See attached document. 

ISIN          SE0015810825     
Current Market Segment STO Corporate Bonds 
Current Short name   BOL 4        
Current Trading Code  BOL_4        
                       
New Market Segment   STO Sustainable Bonds
New Short Name     BOL4         
New Trading Code    BOL4         


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1092235
BOLIDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.